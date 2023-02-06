Top beauty treatments to prepare for a luxury trip to Vail

Escaping to the gorgeous landscapes of Vail to enjoy some skiing is certainly a trip to get excited about. Not only is this a wonderful way to appreciate the beauty of the great outdoors, but this classy area can also add a touch of glamour and luxury to your trip. If you are planning a getaway with friends or family and you want to make sure you’re feeling your best when you hit the slopes, here are some recommendations for beauty treatments to prepare for your vacation.

A Fresh Haircut

Having your hair cut is certainly one way to refresh your look, and it feels incredibly satisfying to see your revitalized locks bouncing around your shoulders. Although you might be hiding your hair under a cozy hat when you’re on the slopes, a fresh haircut can help you feel stylish and glamorous as you dine out or enjoy a drink at one of the fantastic bars in Vail. You might also find that a trim is a more practical choice for when you are being active on the mountainside.

Laser Hair Removal

Waxing and shaving are both common and effective ways of achieving smoother legs, underarms, etc., and these may be your preferred methods of hair removal. However, if you are tired of continuous upkeep and would like something that lasts longer, do consider laser hair removal before your trip. You will need to return for more than one session to see the desired results, so if you are interested in giving this a try before your trip, remember to book in advance to allow enough time for treatments to be completed in time for your vacation in Vail.

Nourishing Facial

Another option to explore if you want to feel fresh and gorgeous on your trip is to book in for a nourishing facial before you go. As your skin goes through a lot every day, having a deep cleanse can help to encourage a beautiful glow that will make you look and feel incredible. Just remember to use SPF protection when you’re on the slopes, as although the temperatures might be cold, it’s still easy to get sunburnt! You may even want to enjoy a facial on your return home, too, particularly if your skin feels dry after being out in the colder temperatures.

Manicure/Pedicure

Sometimes the simplest treatments can be the best, and if you are working with a tighter budget, then perhaps a mani-pedi is the ideal pre-vacation beauty treatment for you. They usually last longer than if you were to paint your nails at home, and you can choose from a range of colors, nail art, and shapes to reflect your taste. It can certainly help you feel more elegant and glamorous, and these treatments won’t take up too much of your time, either.

If you are planning an exciting trip to Vail this year and you want to feel and look your best during your stay, consider these recommendations for excellent beauty treatments to book before your vacation.