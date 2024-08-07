Tony Award-winning Broadway star Bernadette Peters coming to Beaver Creek

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on Bernadette Peters coming to Beaver Creek on Aug. 22:

From Broadway to the West End to Hollywood to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Bernadette Peters will grace the Vilar stage with members of the Colorado Symphony in her only upcoming Colorado performance on Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

Obtaining her Actors Equity Card at the age of 9, she has had an illustrious career. From the live stage to television screens, she’s been awarded numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best known for her work on stage as one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette just concluded a highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim.

Many of her Broadway works include Stephen Sondheim, a good friend of hers. Whether staring in one of his shows or featuring his music, she has brought his productions a special life of their own.

Recently, Bernadette has starred as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!.

he also starred in City Center’s Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affairfeaturing the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Prior to that, she starred on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes’ critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musicalOn The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’sInto the Woods.

She has also lit up the screen in over 30 films. Some of her most notable roles in movies including Annie and Cinderella. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen’s Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick…BOOM! As well as in NBC-TV’s Smash and Amazon Prime’s Golden Globe winning series, Mozart in the Jungle.

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

For this special show Peters will be joined by esteemed members of the Colorado Symphony.

Bernadette Peters will join a jampacked summer lineup at the VPAC including Joss Stone (Aug 13), Cheap Trick (Sept 6), Rodrigo y Gabriela (Sept 10) and many more. For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.