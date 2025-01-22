Timber Ridge Village home sales continue with focus on local businesses to invest in their employees

Triumph Development recently issued the following press release updating its progress on Timber Ridge Village in Vail:

With nearly two-thirds sold of the 302 homes currently under construction, the Triumph Development team is reminding local businesses that Timber Ridge Village is a smart investment to lock in brand new housing for employees.

“We could not be more pleased with the excitement and momentum that has been created with people seeing the bulldozers moving on site,” says Michael O’Connor, Triumph principal and COO.

Home types range from studios to four bedrooms. With no price appreciation caps, the deed-restricted condominiums only require that each home be occupied by at least one full-time employee of an Eagle County business as their primary residence – that can be the homeowner or person renting that residence.

O’Connor highlights that the generously sized, modular homes are being built with local businesses in mind, and current pricing is 15-24% below comparable Vail home sales over the past two years.

In addition to about 30 local businesses buying units, about 100 individual members of the local workforce are also under contract to buy homes. There will be one continuous phase of construction with the first building complete by the end of 2025 and the final buildings complete by the end of 2026.

Manor Vail Lodge had a longtime master lease at Timber Ridge and is very excited to transition to ownership.

“Manor Vail prides itself on delivering world-class hospitality to our many longtime guests every day of the year,” says Manor Vail’s general manager, Zach Meyers. “We can’t do that without a happy, engaged, and professional team. Building that team requires a world-class living situation and that is why Manor Vail invested in Timber Ridge Village.”

Yeti’s Grind owner, Marci Leith, is also a Timber Ridge Village purchaser, saying: “As a business owner in Vail and in other locations in the valley, we love serving locals and guests from around the world. That love that you see in our latte art is driven by our incredible staff who have been struggling to find decent, affordable housing. Timber Ridge Village is our collective opportunity as small businesses to make a huge difference in the valley’s workforce housing opportunities.”

The Vail lifestyle, rooftop decks and easy bus transit are all benefits to home ownership at Timber Ridge Village, says current Vail renter, Kelsie McKenna.

“Vail has been our home for the past five years,” explains McKenna. “It is where my partner and I met, working as Vail Resorts employees. It is where we do what we love, ski and snowboard in the winters, hike and mountain bike in the summers. It is where my partner works as a bar manager in the Village and where I work as a construction project manager for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, building affordable homes for the Vail Valley workforce. It is where we found a stable apartment to rent in West Vail with roommates, where we’ve lived for four years. Vail is where we have chosen to build our life together; when the opportunity to buy a home in Timber Ridge came upon us, it truly changed our lives. It is making it possible for Vail to not only be our present, but also our future!”

Bravo! Vail Music Festival, as it enters its 38th season in 2025, has also made the Timber Ridge Village investment.

“As a non-profit organization, Bravo! Vail’s mission is to bring extraordinary music to the Eagle River Valley and make it accessible to all,” explains executive director Caitlin Murray. “To do so, we also need to help our hard-working staff address the reality of housing here. Working with Triumph to acquire housing for our staff has been easy and exciting for our organization’s future.”

To learn more about Timber Ridge Village and sign up to discuss purchase options, go to the project website at TimberRidgeVail.com/Contact, or email TimberRidge@triumphdev.com.