Tickets on sale for Vail Wine Classic set for Aug. 8-11

Organizers of the Vail Wine Classic recently issued the following press release on tickets going on sale for the Aug. 8-11 event:

The Vail Wine Classic, the high country’s premier food and wine festival that brings master winemakers and wine enthusiasts together for an immersive three-day experience, returns August 8-11. Presented by Team Player Productions, the Vail Wine Classic includes mountainside sips of hundreds of high-end wine from California to France at the all-inclusive grand tastings, reserve bottles and the highest-rated wines during the Best of Fest, Somm-led wine seminars, wine hikes and lifestyle events, and paired lunches and dinners throughout the weekend.

“Vail Wine Classic is not just an event – it’s truly an experience,” said Vail Wine Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “From a morning hike through the pristine Rocky Mountains with a sommelier to a curated wine lunch at a mountainside restaurant to the iconic bucket-list grand tasting, Vail Wine Classic is an all-day experience to be had!”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, tickets for the Grand Tastings (the first 100 tickets sold get last year’s prices) and Best of Fest are on sale now via Eventbrite. A portion of proceeds of all ticket sales will go to Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance (VVMTA) and its mission to build trails and conserve the natural environment of Eagle County and public lands.

Best of Fest (Friday, August 9)

Location: Vail Nordic Club (1775 Sunburst Dr. Vail, CO. 81657)

Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $225

Enjoy the sun setting over Vail Valley while sipping on the “best in show” wines at The Best of Fest. This all-inclusive evening event features the top-tier wines of the Vail Wine Classic. Wineries select the finest reserve bottles to sip, swirl and savor. Wines that make the cut for this exclusive event average over $100 per bottle or are 90+ point rated. Paired with an exquisite tasting menu, the Best of Fest wine tasting is the can’t-miss event of the weekend for wine enthusiasts.

The Grand Tasting (Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10)

Location: Vail Athletic Field (646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail, CO 81657)

Enjoy epicurean eats and world class wine at the center of this scenic outdoor wine festival. Leisurely walk around and experience the best wines from around the world against the majestic backdrop of Vail Valley, take in live bluegrass music, and enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, and other gourmet snacks to complement your wine journey. As guests make their way through the festival, they will have the opportunity to sample over 300 different wines, each carefully selected for their unique and delicious flavors. From bold and fruity reds to crisp and refreshing whites, there is something for every palate.

The Grand Tasting sessions and ticket types include:

Premier Access ($169 plus fees) from 2-5:30 p.m. Enjoy the first sips of wine and an extra hour at the Classic. Premier Access tickets allow guests to be the first to enter the event and imbibe with a limited number of other wine lovers.

Early Access ($139 plus fees) from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Select the perfect table by the band with this limited capacity ticket. Early Access tickets allow guests to get a head start on the tasting and enter the Classic before the crowd.

General Admission ($109 plus fees) from 3-5:30 p.m. This all-inclusive ticket allows guests to imbibe in two and half hours of mountainside wine sampling during the Grand Tasting event.

Note: the Grand Tasting sessions above reflect early bird pricing. Ticket pricing will go up after the first 100 tickets sold.

“With tickets launching just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Vail Wine Classic is the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life,” says Slater.

Paired wine lunches and dinners, hikes, and other add-on experiences will be announced in May. Sign up for the Vail Wine Classic newsletter to be kept in the loop!

For more information about the Vail Wine Classic, visit VailWineClassic.com