Three top sofa beds for Colorado vacation homes

At the height of the ski season, Colorado is the place to go, providing tourists with slopes that can suit every skill level. If you are the owner of a vacation home and love to cater to outdoors lovers, here are some of the top sofa beds that you can choose from to suit both the purpose of your property and the climate of Vail Valley.

1. Sectional Sleeper Sofas

Sectional sleeper sofas never go out of style. Not only can they offer practical advantages to any landlord, providing vacation goers seeing the Colorado sights with an extra bed for their family without having to upgrade the size of the home they are renting, but they can also give your vacation home a modern yet classic touch. These sleeper sofas are comfortable and can fit into almost any nook and cranny. What’s more, the larger ones often double up with storage, so you have a handy place for any bedding. This means that you should look around as soon as possible after doing up your property for the right sofa bed on the market.

2. Box Beds

If your vacation home is short on space and you do not want a giant sofa bed to interrupt the theme that you are going for, you should consider investing in a box bed (also known as a bed nook). These are beds that are built into difficult spaces in a room – they could be set up as a reading space during the day but have the padding and width needed to be transformed into a bed when your visitors require it. Often, you can put built-in storage underneath these so that you can easily put away extra duvets and sheets for your guests, as well as hide any of your possessions that you would rather not have on display at your vacation home.

3. Futons

If you have decided to advertise your vacation home to families, a futon could be your answer, allowing more people to easily sleep in your space even if it would not usually be large enough to accommodate them. This is because futons are usually smaller than other choices. However, they might be a better option than a day bed. Although day beds are more comfortable, they might look less smart as you might not be able to transform your day bed into a couch and use it throughout the day.

A sleeper sofa is an essential addition to any vacation home, giving you the ability to house more guests and ensure that your living room is a functional space in both the day and night. What’s more, the sofa bed you choose might even provide you with additional storage. Check out the many different types of sofa beds available to you to ensure that they are easy for your vacation goers to use and are comfortable to sleep on, especially when they are sleepy after a long day exploring.