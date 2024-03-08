The Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns Saturday, March 16

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry to benefit 4-H programs on Saturday, March 16:

CSU Extension and Eagle County 4-H volunteers will host The Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry to benefit 4-H programs on Saturday, March 16 from 5 – 10:00 p.m. in the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

“The Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry has been supporting Eagle County 4-H programs for more than 30 years,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “In addition to raising over $396,000 for 4-H youth, it is a wonderful way to come together as a community and honor our western heritage.”

In addition to Rocky Mountain Oysters, a delicious beef dinner will be served accompanied by a wonderful assortment of desserts and a cash bar. It is a fun family event with a petting zoo, bouncy castle, mechanical bull, shooting sports activity trailer, The Joey Rowland band, live auction, and a huge silent auction.

Save time, don’t wait in line. Purchase tickets online before the event.

Children under 5 – Free

Children 5-12 – $10

Adults 13+ – $25

Seniors 65+ – $10