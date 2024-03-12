The Bookworm of Edwards hosts Matt Moseley and the Eagle River Coalition

The Bookworm of Edwards recently issued the following email blast promoting an event Thursday, March 14, featuring author and adventure swimmer Matt Moseley and the Eagle River Coalition:

On Thursday, March 14th at 6pm, join us for a celebration of rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water, featuring Colorado author and adventure swimmer Matt Moseley and local nonprofit Eagle River Coalition.

Moseley will share daring stories of swimming with alligators and bull sharks, and illustrate the human connection to water, from his book Soul is Waterproof. And Eagle River Coalition will share about their education and conservation efforts of our local water.

Matthew Moseley has a passion for long-distance swims in sometimes treacherous waters. From a 52-mile swim down the Colorado River ending in Canyonlands National Park, to swims in New Orleans, Costa Rica, and the Sea of Galilee, Moseley’s book is a stroke by stroke account of encounters with expected and unexpected adventures. Along the way he becomes an Ambassador of Water as he confronts the harsh new reality of the climate crisis in the American West. Reading Soul is Waterproof is like being on Moseley’s support boat as stories and characters unfold around every bend. Put your life vest on and buckle up.

Light refreshments will be provided, and tickets can be reserved online today!