Talented Vail Opera Camp kids present the Tinker of Tivoli, a free show at Avon’s Nottingham Park

Vail Opera Camp recently issued the following press release on its free Aug. 10 event at Harry A. Nottingham Park’s Avon Performance Pavilion:

The talented kids studying at Vail Opera Camp will present a free, fully staged and costumed production of “The Tinker of Tivoli”, a comic opera on Thursday, August 10th.

The show is free and open to the public and will take place at Harry A. Nottingham Park’s Avon Performance Pavilion.

Each year, some of the nation’s best and the brightest young singers travel from across the country to Vail to take part in the National Children’s Chorus’ prestigious Opera Camp. On their second to last day of camp, the campers present a fully realized staged operatic performance to the public.

The Tinker of Tivoli is set in the style of a Rossini comic opera and is sung throughout. The score features music drawn from Gioacchino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” and “La Cenerentola.”

The story follows Beppe, a tinker, and his meteoric rise and subsequent fall in village popularity. Beppe’s adventure – highlighting the wonderful rewards of love and the pitfalls of pride – ends happily with friendships repaired, young love triumphant, and fresh pies for all.

Vail Opera Camp students, ages 10-18, spend their days learning musical training, stage direction lessons, and acting classes with artists who work in top opera houses around the world. Equally importantly, Vail Opera Camp gives these talented kids a place where they get to spend time with other students who care just as much about the vocal arts as they do.

The GRAMMY winning National Children’s Chorus is made up of over 1,000 young singers, ages 5-17, in seven U.S. chapter cities (New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Boston and Chicago).

Through its Vail Opera Camp and the NCC program as a whole, kids find their voice as artists and as citizens in a supportive environment that challenges them to reach their highest standard.

The Tinker of Tivoli

Thursday, August 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (90 minute run time)

Harry A. Nottingham Park’s Avon Performance Pavilion

1 Lake St. Avon, CO 81620

Admission is free and open to the whole family!

The show is suitable for ages 6 and older

Lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy the performance are encouraged