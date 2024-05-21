Summer travel season kicks off May 21 on the White River National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on summer travel season kicking off on the White River National Forest:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (May 20, 2024) –With the summer motorized and mountain bike travel season beginning May 21 in most areas on the White River National Forest, forest officials are urging visitors to avoid muddy or snowy roads.

“Conditions vary, and not every road opening for the summer season on May 21 will be dry or passable,” said Recreation Program Manager Sam Massman. “We’re asking visitors to please be patient and avoid using muddy roads and trails until they have time to dry out and harden to minimize damage.”

Some roads and trails are not scheduled to open until later in May or June because of snow at higher elevations or to reduce disturbance to wildlife such as calving elk.

E-bikes are considered motorized transportation on National Forest System lands and may only be ridden on roads and trails designated open to motorized vehicles. Traditional (non e-bike) bicycles are allowed on designated trails and roads where mechanized use is permitted.

Off-road and off-trail travel is prohibited for all motorized and mechanized vehicles on the White River National Forest.

All forest visitors are responsible for knowing when and where they can drive or ride. Ranger District offices have the latest site-specific information. Downloadable summer motor vehicle use maps and mountain bike maps are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.