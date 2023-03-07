Stoke & Rye serves of whiskey dinner at Westin

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Monday issued the following press release on a Whiskey Dinner set for Sunday, March 19:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to be hosting a Whiskey Dinner on Sunday March 19th showcasing Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey.
Starting at 6 p.m. guests can enjoy a custom four-course menu for the evening created by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz, including:
Paired with Stranahan’s Original
Paired with Stranahan’s Sherry Cask
Paired with Stranahan’s Diamond Peak
Paired with Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Spiked Coffee
The evening will end with a special Stranahan’s tasting. A portion of proceeds from the Stoke & Rye Stranahan’s Whiskey Dinner will benefit The Cycle Effect, a local non-profit dedicated to empowering young women through mountain biking to create brighter futures and build stronger communities.
The Stoke & Rye Stranahan’s Whiskey Dinner is priced at $135 per person. Advanced reservations are required here.
Founded in 2004 by George Stranahan and Jess Graber, Stranahan’s was the first legal distillery in Colorado since the end of Prohibition. Today, Stranahan’s makes the country’s leading American Single Malt whiskey and is a fixture in Colorado’s booming distilling scene.