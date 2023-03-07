Stoke & Rye serves of whiskey dinner at Westin

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Monday issued the following press release on a Whiskey Dinner set for Sunday, March 19:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to be hosting a Whiskey Dinner on Sunday March 19th showcasing Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey.

Starting at 6 p.m. guests can enjoy a custom four-course menu for the evening created by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz, including:

Welcome Cocktail – Stranahan’s Maple Old Fashioned with Stoke & Rye housemade bread

1st COURSE: Beef Tartare – tenderloin, black garlic aioli, capers, cured quail egg, crispy marble potato chips, olive tapenade & grilled housemade focaccia

Paired with Stranahan’s Original

2nd COURSE: Fig & Burrata Salad – arugula, whiskey peach jam, compote figs, hazelnuts, balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive

Paired with Stranahan’s Sherry Cask

3rd COURSE: Braised Lamb Shank – with heirloom carrots, marble roasted potatoes & whiskey demi

Paired with Stranahan’s Diamond Peak

4th COURSE: Bread Pudding – Stranahan’s & Bjorn honey sauce, berries & vanilla ice cream

Paired with Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Spiked Coffee

The evening will end with a special Stranahan’s tasting. A portion of proceeds from the Stoke & Rye Stranahan’s Whiskey Dinner will benefit The Cycle Effect, a local non-profit dedicated to empowering young women through mountain biking to create brighter futures and build stronger communities.

The Stoke & Rye Stranahan’s Whiskey Dinner is priced at $135 per person. Advanced reservations are required here.

Founded in 2004 by George Stranahan and Jess Graber, Stranahan’s was the first legal distillery in Colorado since the end of Prohibition. Today, Stranahan’s makes the country’s leading American Single Malt whiskey and is a fixture in Colorado’s booming distilling scene.