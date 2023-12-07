Widgetized Section

Stoke & Rye hosting Whiskey Dinner with Heaven Hill Distillery on Dec. 12

December 6, 2023, 6:18 pm

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently sent out the following press release on a December Whiskey Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will host a December Whiskey Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 12th, a curated evening of four delicious courses created by Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr. and paired with fine whiskey from Heaven Hill Distillery.

The Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. Priced at $135 per person, the savory winter menu will include:  

  • Welcome Cocktail: Paper Plane with Larceny Bourbon
  • 1st course – Arugula salad with fig compote, goat cheese, candied pecans, Porto glaze & raspberry pomegranate vinaigrette

Paired with Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey

  • 2nd course – Pan Seared Scallops with pea puree, cauliflower puree & lemon beurre blanc

Paired with Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

  • Third Course – Braised Short Rib with potato au gratin, grilled lemon broccolini & red wine reduction 

Paired with Heaven Hill 7 year Bottled in Bond and Elijah Craig Stoke & Rye Barrel 

  • Dessert Course – Bread Pudding with vanilla ice cream, candied nuts and a whiskey flamed toffee sauce and a whiskey surprise! 

Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner are required here.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude. 

For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.

