Stoke & Rye hosting Whiskey Dinner with Heaven Hill Distillery on Dec. 12

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently sent out the following press release on a December Whiskey Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will host a December Whiskey Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 12th, a curated evening of four delicious courses created by Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr. and paired with fine whiskey from Heaven Hill Distillery.

The Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. Priced at $135 per person, the savory winter menu will include:

Welcome Cocktail: Paper Plane with Larceny Bourbon

1st course – Arugula salad with fig compote, goat cheese, candied pecans, Porto glaze & raspberry pomegranate vinaigrette

Paired with Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey

2nd course – Pan Seared Scallops with pea puree, cauliflower puree & lemon beurre blanc

Paired with Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

Third Course – Braised Short Rib with potato au gratin, grilled lemon broccolini & red wine reduction

Paired with Heaven Hill 7 year Bottled in Bond and Elijah Craig Stoke & Rye Barrel

Dessert Course – Bread Pudding with vanilla ice cream, candied nuts and a whiskey flamed toffee sauce and a whiskey surprise!

Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner are required here.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.

For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.