Stoke & Rye hosting Whiskey Dinner with Heaven Hill Distillery on Dec. 12

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently sent out the following press release on a December Whiskey Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 12:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will host a December Whiskey Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 12th, a curated evening of four delicious courses created by Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr. and paired with fine whiskey from Heaven Hill Distillery.
The Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. Priced at $135 per person, the savory winter menu will include:
Paired with Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey
Paired with Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Paired with Heaven Hill 7 year Bottled in Bond and Elijah Craig Stoke & Rye Barrel
Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner are required here.
Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.
For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.