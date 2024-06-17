Stoke & Rye hosting 5-course Solstice Soirée Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on a Solstice Soirée Dinner on Thursday, June 20:

AVON, Colo. (June 13, 2024) – Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to welcome Chef Richard Sandoval back to the Vail Valley for a Solstice Soirée Dinner on Thursday, June 20th.

Led by Chef Sandoval, this special evening will feature five delicious courses highlighting new dishes from the Stoke & Rye summer menu, with each course paired with a curated selection of refreshing cocktails and fine wines.

The summer menu for the evening will include:

Citrus & Avocado “Carpaccio” – made with Heirloom tomato, crushed pistachio, fresh basil from The Westin Riverfront’s on-site garden and grapefruit dressing

Pan Roasted Garlic Shrimp – served with ginger, peanut, cilantro and crostini

Spring Green Campanelle – with asparagus, snap peas, parmesan, charred scallion, tart greens and basil butter

Grilled Hanger Steak – served with green pea, smoked potato, charred tomato and a Summer ale mustard

Pavlova – served with ripe berries, raspberry liqueur and passion fruit ice cream

The Stoke & Rye Solstice Soirée Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and is priced at $135 per person. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/solstice-soiree.

Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

For more information on all events happening this summer at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.