Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront hosting Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner June 28 

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its four-course Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner on Wednesday, June 28:
Raise a glass to fresh summer dining with a special four-course Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner at Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Wednesday, June 28th.
The Stoke & Rye’s Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner will start at 6 p.m.
Priced at $120 per person, the decadent menu for the evening will include:
Paired with Whispering Angel Rosé 2022
Paired with Rock Angel Rosé 2021
Paired with Château d’Esclans Rosé 2020
Paired with Château d’Esclans “Garrus” Rosé 2020
Paired with Château d’Esclans “Les Clans” Rosé 2020
Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner are required here.
Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude. For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.