Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront hosting Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner June 28

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its four-course Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner on Wednesday, June 28:

Raise a glass to fresh summer dining with a special four-course Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner at Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Wednesday, June 28th.

The Stoke & Rye’s Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner will start at 6 p.m.

Priced at $120 per person, the decadent menu for the evening will include:

Cheese & Charcuterie

Paired with Whispering Angel Rosé 2022

1st Course: Pan Seared Scallops – with Padano cheese foam, grilled asparagus, salmon caviar and beurre rose

Paired with Rock Angel Rosé 2021

2nd Course: Watercress Citrus Salad – with pineapple, blood oranges, Point Reyes Blue Cheese and mint-cilantro vinaigrette

Paired with Château d’Esclans Rosé 2020

3rd Course: Grilled Octopus – with Orange-Tamarind marinade, roasted potatoes and frisée salad

Paired with Château d’Esclans “Garrus” Rosé 2020

4th Course: Roasted Honey Crème Brulée – with crispy plantain chip & candied oranges

Paired with Château d’Esclans “Les Clans” Rosé 2020

Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye Chateau d’Esclans Rosé Wine Dinner are required here.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude. For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.