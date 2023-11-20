Stifel steps up with record prize money for World Cup races on American snow

Ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek on Dec. 1-3, which officially passed International Ski Federation snow control on Friday, Stifel Financial Corporation announced it is increasing the prize money offered at the four races on American snow (Beaver Creek, Aspen, Killington and Palisades Tahoe) by 30% to an all-time record amount. Here’s the release:

PARK CITY, Utah (Nov. 20, 2023) – U.S. Ski & Snowboard is proud to announce that prize money for all domestic Audi FIS Alpine World Cups will be increased in collaboration with Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team title partner Stifel. This will begin with the Stifel Killington Cup Nov. 25-26, 2023.

With the additional support from Stifel, the World Cup races in the United States will feature a prize purse increased 30% from the season prior, the highest amount of prize money given in U.S. Ski & Snowboard history. Prize money for both men and women has been equal within the International Ski Federation and U.S. Ski & Snowboard landscape for decades. On the podium, the first place winner will receive CHF 58,000 ($64,300), second place will receive CHF 27,000 ($30,000) and third place will receive CHF 15,000 ($16,600).

“I am thrilled that we are able to increase prize money for the talented alpine athletes,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel Financial Corporation. “These athletes are extremely dedicated and we hope this shows our appreciation to their tremendous efforts and athletic achievements.”

The domestic alpine World Cups include the Stifel Killington Cup at Killington, Xfinity Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek, Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup and Stifel Aspen Winternational. Each race will feature an increased prize purse for the top 30 finishers.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Stifel to increase prize money, this further demonstrates their commitment as an athlete-first partner,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “We are hosting more World Cups than ever before, and are excited to have the world compete for additional prize money here in the U.S.”

“This increased support for the sport on home soil from Ron Kruszewski and the Stifel team really shows Stifel’s belief in and commitment to ski racing as a sport,” said Mikaela Shiffrin, Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete, two-time Olympic champion and winningest skier in history. “Stifel has been a vital partner to both myself and the Team more broadly, and with this increase in prize money, Ron has shown his strong focus on athletes and the growth of our sport domestically. I’ve been grateful to participate in a sport where the prize money is equal among genders, and even more grateful to have a partner who recognizes the value of our sport and has the drive to draw in even more fans and viewers to the sport.”

“It is awesome that Stifel is such a strong supporter of this sport we call ski racing,” said Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete and 2023 world champion Tommy Ford. “Knowing that we have the potential to earn more on home soil just adds fuel to the fire. Let’s go!”

You can view the full prize money list for each event here.