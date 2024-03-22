Slightly Stoopid to play Vail on Aug. 9

In the following press release, Slightly Stoopid on Tuesday announced an Aug. 9 show in Vail:

Today, Slightly Stoopid announced a special 3-show run through the Rockies this summer. August 8th in Dillon, CO, August 9th in Vail, CO, and on August 10th, the band will play their 17th headline show at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. All three shows feature special guests Common Kings and Fortunate Youth. Red Rocks has become an annual pilgrimage for Stoopidheads around the world to unite amongst their community.

Slightly Stoopid have also recently announced their 2024 ‘Slightly Dirty’ Summer Touracross the U.S. with Dirty Heads, Common Kings and The Elovaters. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Slightly Stoopid are proud to partner with Maui Food Bank so that $1 from every ticket sold will help support Maui relief.

General public tickets are on sale Friday March 22nd at 10am MT.

Slightly Stoopid 2024 Tour Dates (Additions in Bold):

Thu Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion #*+

Fri Jul 12 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center #*+

Sat Jul 13 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater #*+

Sun Jul 14 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion #*+

Thu Jul 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #*+

Fri Jul 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live # *+

Sat Jul 20 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #+

Sun Jul 21 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #+

Thu Jul 25 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #*+

Fri Jul 26 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #*+

Sat Jul 27 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion #*+

Sun Jul 28 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium #*+

Thu Aug 01 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place #*+

Fri Aug 02 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #*+

Sat Aug 04 — Gautier, MS — The Sound #*+

Thu Aug 08 — Dillon, CO — Dillon Amphitheater *& – TICKETS

Fri Aug 09 — Vail, CO — Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *& – TICKETS

Sat Aug 10 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre *& – TICKETS

Thu Aug 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #*+

Fri Aug 16 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #*+

Sat Aug 17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre #+

Sun Aug 18 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #*+

Thu Aug 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn #*+

Fri Aug 23 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre #+

Sat Aug 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #+

Sun Aug 25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #*+

# With Dirty Heads

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters

& With Fortunate Youth