Shift Bike returns for its fourth season on May 1

Shift Bike returns for its fourth season on May 1

Shift Bike, the electric bike share system with hubs in Vail, Avon, EagleVail, and Edwards, will have bikes available for the 2025 season beginning May 1.

This year, Shift Bike is offering Early Bird pricing with 25% off seasonal memberships. This offer is available via the Shift Bike app through May 15.

Beth Markham, Environmental Sustainability Manager for the Town of Vail, has seen the evolution of this program since its inception in 2022. “We are thrilled to kick off the fourth season of the Shift Bike regional electric bike share system in Vail and Eagle County! It has been awesome to see how this program has grown in usage each year, getting more people out of their cars and onto bikes to commute around the valley. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us, but it also cultivates a culture of human-powered commuting, which helps achieve our climate goals of reducing transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. Town of Vail is grateful for this collaboration with Drop Mobility and our regional partners.”

Dipesh Dar, COO of Drop Mobility, shared: “We are proud to support such a vibrant and flourishing system. Shift Bike has become an essential part of everyday life for many residents and visitors in Eagle County, and it’s incredible to see the momentum continue to build year after year. We look forward to helping the system grow even stronger in 2025 and beyond.”

Shift Bike will continue its partnership with Vail Health for a second year, supporting the system’s expansion and sponsoring a new station for 2025. Additionally, Vail Valley Partnership joins as a new partner this season, further strengthening community collaboration around sustainable transportation.

Shift Bike is powered by Drop Mobility, providing the e-bikes, software platform, and operational expertise behind the service.

Whether commuting, running errands, or simply exploring the scenic beauty of Eagle County, Shift Bike offers a convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly way to get around. Riders can access detailed information about pricing, hub locations, and how it works by visiting shift-bike.com.

Shift Bike is designed to provide short, one-way trips for commuting, running errands, or connecting to transit. For longer excursions, trail riding, or recreation, consider renting a bike or e-bike from a local bike shop.

Shift Bike offers bulk memberships, in-kind donations, station sponsorships, and more. Contact Isabel at isabel@dropmobility.com to explore partnership opportunities.