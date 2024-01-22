Shiffrin wins 95th career World Cup race

Mikaela Shiffrin on Sunday (photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP).

The U.S. Ski Team on Sunday issued the following press release on yet another win by World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards:

Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 95th World Cup victory and 150th World Cup podium on Sunday, Jan. 21, in Jasna, Slovakia, further solidifying her dominance in the discipline standings and the race for the overall World Cup Crystal Globe.

However, something, or rather someone, was missing in the battle for the slalom win today and her absence did not go unnoticed by Shiffrin. Slovakia’s own Petra Vlhova, who sustained an ACL injury in Saturday’s giant slalom, was not there to push Shiffrin to her absolute limit. The absence felt even more significant in front of Vlhova’s home crowd.

Yet the Slovakian fans continued to cheer loudly and proudly for Shiffrin and the rest of the women’s field. This did not go unnoticed by the slalom champion, who acknowledged and thanked the crowd for sticking around to celebrate the sport and its competitors, even without their country’s top athlete to root for.

“It’s pretty amazing to race for this crowd; it gives me feelings like Killington, which is quite special,” said Shiffrin.

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athletes Paula Moltzan, AJ Hurt and Lila Lapanja all qualified for the second run with varying results. Moltzan finished the race 18th overall, while Lapanja finished 27th, scoring her first World Cup points in three years after a difficult second run. Hurt came into the last pitch with some serious speed but was unable to hang on to her edge and slid out of the course. Fortunately, she is okay.

The women’s alpine circuit will now move on to a speed series in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, where the women will compete in two downhills and one super-G. After taking a brief hiatus from speed the week prior to recover from sickness, Shiffrin will be joining the speed women to compete in the series Friday through Sunday.

Races will be available to stream live on skiandsnowboard.live, starting on Friday, Jan 26. at 5:00 a.m. ET.

RESULTS

Women