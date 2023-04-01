Shiffrin to be honored at Solaris Plaza in Vail on Sunday following record-shattering season

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards being honored Sunday in Solaris Plaza in Vail following her remarkable fifth overall World Cup title and record-breaking 87th and 88th career World Cup victories this past season:

Mikaela Shiffrin will join Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and local leaders from throughout the Vail Valley at Solaris Plaza in Vail, Colorado, on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m., in celebration of her record-breaking 87th and 88th Alpine Ski World Cup victories, making her the most decorated ski racer of all time.

Shiffrin was born and raised in the Vail Valley, where she trained in her youth as a member of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. In her childhood she was a resident of Eagle-Vail, Colorado, and the world-renowned skier still maintains a home and residency in nearby Edwards, Colorado.

“When I think back on those years and all the people in this community who were a part of my childhood and development, I’m beyond grateful,” Shiffrin said. “I remember some of my first runs on these mountains – this is where I found my first passion for skiing and ski racing … and also hot chocolate consumption. I’m grateful to have been able to return here to compete and walk away with gold at the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships, to have raced here at Ski Club Vail, and I can’t wait to be back in my home valley and take a moment to celebrate with everyone back in Colorado.”

Entertainment and other celebratory activities to honor Mikaela and her accomplishments will bring the event to life and give the people of Shiffrin’s home valley, and others around the region and nation, the opportunity to show their appreciation and celebrate her remarkable achievements.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend and show support for the greatest ski racer of all time.

The event is hosted by a local collaborative representing the greater Vail Valley community including: Town of Vail, Eagle County, Beaver Creek Resort Company, Vail Mountain, the Towns of Gypsum, Eagle, Avon, Minturn, Eagle-Vail Metro District, and Edwards Metro District, CFC Collective, the Vail Valley Foundation, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, the Vail Valley Partnership, and the Vail Chamber and Business Association.