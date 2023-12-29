Shiffrin keeps stacking wins with slalom in Lienz, Austria

Mikaela Shiffrin wins again (photo by Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images).

The U.S. Ski Team on Friday issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards winning the 93rd World Cup race of her career — a slalom in Lienz, Austria:

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete Mikaela Shiffrin scored her 93rd career World Cup victory with the slalom in Lienz, Austria on Friday.

It was another beautiful day in Lienz for a women’s World Cup and the Austrian fans did not disappoint, packing the stands and cheering loudly for the top women slalom racers. The day started out with a bang for the Stifel U.S. Ski Team. Paula Moltzan ran with bib four and outpaced the field, sitting in the leaderboard chair for some time. Then teammate Mikaela Shiffrin had an aggressive first run to take the lead by over a second, with Moltzan just behind in second place.

“It’s always a good feeling when you see the green light and beat out some of the other top skiers in the field,” said Moltzan.

On the second run, the surface was strong and the course set perfect for racers to give it their all on the hill. Moltzan ran 29th, so a slight groove was established on the snow – but Moltzan knew what she needed to do. She charged down the final pitch, just a mere tenth of a second off from the leader, but a slight bobble got her off balance and she did not finish the second run.

“The way Paula skied the first run was so wonderful and it’s bittersweet and disappointing for her today but it will come, I know it will,” said Shiffrin, who had shared the Lienz slalom podium with Moltzan in 2022.

Shiffrin ran last on run two. She skied calm, cool, collected and fast — gaining time with each interval to win by a whopping 2.34 seconds above the second place German skier Lena Duerr and third place Swiss skier Michelle Gisin.

“I felt really good today from the very beginning,” said Shiffrin. “I am so happy with how I felt and we did so much work for Christmas so it could not have paid off in a better way.”

This win secured her 93rd career World Cup win and 56th career World Cup slalom win.

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete AJ Hurt also raced but did not finish the first run. The tech women will now prepare for a giant slalom and slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia Jan. 6-7.

RESULTS

Women’s slalom