Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Shiffrin, Johnson team up for combined gold at World Championships

By
February 12, 2025, 7:40 am
Shiffrin and Johnson strike gold in the World Championships team combined (Getty Images).

The U.S. Ski Team on Tuesday issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards teaming up with Breezy Johnson of Jackson for the first ever team combined gold medal at the World Championships in Saalbach, Austria:

On Tuesday’s team combined event in Saalbach, Austria, Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin delivered the gold in the event’s debut. This is Shiffrin’s historic 15th World Championships medal and eighth gold medal – tying the record for most medals by a female skier. Johnson adds one more to her collection after winning gold in the downhill days earlier.

“I did my best again today and that’s all I can ask myself,” said Johnson. 
“I am inspired by this event which is something I was not anticipating,” said Shiffrin. “The vibe around it is so special.”

The first ever team combined event brought camaraderie and team spirit to the sport of alpine ski racing. Each nation was allowed to have up to four teams entered. The Stifel U.S. Ski Team’s team combined pairs were split into four teams, comprised of Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin, Lauren Macuga and Paula Moltzan, Lindsey Vonn and AJ Hurt, and Jackie Wiles with Katie Hensien.

The day began with the women’s downhill. The track was the same as the downhill from earlier in the week, so the women knew what to do. The speed women sent it, knowing that earning another medal would be possible. Johnson went first for the U.S. women and landed in third for the run, while Macuga blazed down in first to lead by 0.23 hundredths ahead of the pack. Wiles sat her team in 15th and Vonn in 21st.

“Last run on this hill, and I knew I had to make it count,” said Macuga. “In the start I was thinking about Paula and how I needed to put my best skiing out there.”

The downhill course was quickly torn down and turned into a slalom venue. The slalom women inspected and got ready to roll, while the downhill teammates streamed into the finish, dressed in Stifel U.S. Ski Team paraphernalia and glitter that said ‘USA’ in red and blue – a fun nod to their Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team teammates.

Each one of the slalom ladies skied with grit. First AJ Hurt popped it into the leaderboard chair – sharing her seat with her teammate Vonn.

“I am very satisfied!” said Hurt. “I have not finished a lot of slaloms this year so I am just happy to make it down well. This event is so cool and it’s so fun to have a teammate and work together.”

“AJ skied amazing and overall we had a great time,” said Vonn. “We are on the same team but never get to ski as a team so that was different and fun.

Hensien skied a quick slalom tempo to also land in the leaderboard chair with her partner Jackie Wiles. Hensien’s spirit was felt miles away as she pumped the air with her fist when she skied into the green light.

“I knew I had to put down a really good run. It’s very rare we get to ski as a team and I had to do it for Jackie,” said Hensien.

“It is stressful!” added Wiles. “But Katie is such a good skier so it is fun to cheer on your teammate in something bigger than you.”

Then it was time for Shiffrin. Shiffrin, in her second race back after being sidelined with an injury, knifing her run to find the top time. Johnson sprinted out into the finish to give her a hug, and then the waiting game began.

Finally it all came down to Macuga and Moltzan. The team was silent, clutching their American flags and sending Moltzan all the positive energy. Moltzan skied well but held back a smidge and ended up just shy of a medal in fourth place. Despite the tough break of missing a medal, the whole team was still grateful for one another’s support and celebrated their teammates’ gold medal in the new event.

Shiffrin and Johnson climbed atop the podium together, holding hands and singing the national anthem.

“It has not sunken in yet – I went out and wanted to ski my best,” said Johnson. “I just wanted to do something to help Mikaela who has done so much for my career as well.”

Shiffrin lauded her teammate, as well. “This last year and a half (Breezy) has had to take on a lot on her own, so to be at this level now and do it again today is so incredible,” said Shiffrin.

Shiffrin notably won her 15th World Championships medal and eighth gold medal, making history once again by equaling Germany’s Christl Cranz’s 15 total World Championship medals – the most by any female skier. Plus Breezy Johnson continued her incredible World Championships run with a second gold medal to her name.

The women’s team is fired up, confident and emotional over a whirlwind of a week that has produced a medal in each event that has occurred so far: a bronze in super-G, gold in downhill and gold in the team combined. The next events for the women’s team will be the giant slalom and slalom, while the men race their team combined on Wednesday.

RESULTS
Women’s team combined 
HOW TO WATCH 
All times EST
Check local listings, subject to change.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 
4:00 a.m. – men’s team combined, run one – skiandsnowboard.live
7:15 a.m. – men’s team combined, run two –skiandsnowboard.live
Thursday, Feb. 13
3:45 a.m. – women’s giant slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live
7:15 a.m. – women’s giant slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live
Friday, Feb. 14 
3:45 a.m. – men’s giant slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live
7:15 a.m. – men’s giant slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live
Saturday, Feb. 15
3:45 a.m. – women’s slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live
7:15 a.m. – women’s slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live
3:00 p.m. – women and men’s GS and team combined – NBC (tape delay) 
Sunday, Feb. 16
3:45 a.m. – men’s slalom, run one – skiandsnowboard.live
7:15 a.m. – men’s slalom, run two – skiandsnowboard.live
4:00 p.m. – women and men’s slalom – NBC (tape delay)



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *