Shiffrin comes all the way back from injury to win record-extending 100th race

Edwards’ Mikaela Shiffrin wins No. 100 in Sestriere, Italy, on Sunday (photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP).

The Stifel U.S. Ski Team issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards winning her record-extending 100th World Cup ski race Sunday, a slalom in Sestriere, Italy:

Stifel U.S. Ski Team’s Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier of all time, achieved another historic milestone on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025—winning her 100th World Cup in Sestriere, Italy. Achieving this feat just two and a half months after she was injured and on the heels of yet another gold medal from the Saalbach World Championships, Shiffrin further solidified her legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Shiffrin’s 100th historic win in Sestriere was her second World Cup slalom race back after a violent crash at the Stifel Killington Cup in November. En route to what would have been her 100th victory in Vermont, Shiffrin caught an edge and fell just above the finish line, resulting in a seven-centimeter puncture wound in her abdomen that tore into her external and internal oblique muscles. Rising above the lingering mental and physical trauma, Shiffrin didn’t miss a beat to secure her 100th World Cup win in Italy—once again resetting the sport.

Shiffrin has been building upon her success since she claimed her first World Cup win at just 16 years old in the 2012 Åre World Cup in slalom. Now aged 29, Shiffrin’s list of accolades has surpassed all expectations as she redefines the standard of greatness in her sport time and time again.

In March 2023, her 87th World Cup victory overtook Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup win record set in 1986, making her the winningest alpine skier in history. She is the only skier to win in each of the World Cup’s six disciplines – slalom (63), giant slalom (22), super-G (5), downhill (4), combined (1) and parallel (5). She has won 16 Crystal Globes, five of which are overalls, alpine’s most esteemed achievement. She has also earned three Olympic medals (two gold) and 15 World Championship medals (eight gold) – tied for the most in ski racing history. Statistically, Shiffrin wins 36% of the races she starts and podiums in 56%. Outside of competition, Shiffrin was listed as one of TIME 100’s Most Influential People in 2023, the same year she was awarded an ESPY for “Best Athlete – Women’s Sports.”

“Mikaela Shiffrin is truly one of a kind,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Not only does she reset record after record within her sport, but she does it with a sense of humility and grace. We are so lucky to have watched the greatest of all time make this centennial mark on the sport, further etching her name in history books.”

In celebration of her milestone 100th World Cup victory, Shiffrin has partnered with Share Winter Foundation to raise $100,000 in support of its learn-to-ski and snowboard programs, which offers access to youth historically denied access to snowsports.

“I know that not everyone is blessed with the good fortune I have come across; in fact, very few are, and over the years, the lack of accessibility for a diverse group of people in winter sports has funneled us into a very not diverse community,” reflected Shiffrin. “I see this 100 victory conversation as an opportunity to bring more eyes and, ideally, more passion to the sport. It’s incredible, of course, but I’d like to turn the spotlight to something bigger than me.”

“Helping Share Winter bring more kids to the mountain is really meaningful. It’s far bigger than me winning 100 races. This will make that 100th victory one of the most meaningful to me,” said Shiffrin.

Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter Foundation, highlights the significance of this moment Shiffrin is marking in history as much more than a milestone and an opportunity to celebrate skiing and pay it forward for the next generation. “The willingness to take this moment and transform it into a movement, to share this win in an effort to create opportunity, that’s what makes Mikaela Shiffrin the greatest of all time,” reflected Beverley. “It’s not the win that makes her the best; it’s her understanding of what the win could mean—a chance to reset what’s possible for everyone in our sport.”

Shiffrin looks forward to building upon her athletic and philanthropic legacy throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 season, with the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on the horizon.