Shiffrin 10th in first slalom since injury

The U.S. Ski Team on Thursday issued the following press release on Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finishing 10th in a World Cup slalom in her comeback from injury after two months off the circuit. Shiffrin is seeking her record-extending 100th World Cup victory:

After 60 long days away from snow following a severe abdominal injury sustained at the Stifel Killington Cup in November, Mikaela Shiffrin made her return to World Cup ski racing at the Courchevel night slalom in France, snagging a 10th place in her first race back. With just days to go before the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships, Shiffrin stepped back into competition mode—not to chase any one goal, but instead to once again feel comfortable pushing out of the start gate.

Mikaela Shiffrin

“It’s very much a step-by-step process, and this return to competition is part of the recovery,” said Shiffrin. “It actually doesn’t even mean I’m recovered or I’m back to 100%. It means that we’ve gotten far enough in the recovery now that I’m strong enough physically, and I’ve had enough turns of slalom, to feel comfortable to push out of the start gate.”

Courchevel holds a special place in Shiffrin’s career and heart. It’s where she’s won seven of her 99 World Cup victories across four different disciplines. In 2023, Shiffrin won three World Championships and watched her team bring home the first-ever World Championships gold medal in the parallel team event. And, it’s where Shiffrin had her first victory after her father’s passing in 2020.

Tonight, as the lights lit up the storied slalom hill, Shiffrin’s goal was simple: race, get the feeling back and have fun. And tonight, she did just that, signaling she’s back and ready to build toward the World Championships.

Shiffrin wasn’t the only American on the start list. Four other Stifel U.S. Ski Team tech athletes joined her at the gates, including Paula Moltzan, who was back on the World Cup podium just weeks ago, and AJ Hurt, Nina O’Brien and Katie Hensien, who are all having strong World Cup seasons. With the conditions deteriorating and becoming choppier by the second, many athletes on the start list did not finish their runs, either by straddling, skiing out or getting caught in the ruts of the soft snow. Hensien, Hurt, O’Brien and Moltzan did not advance to the second run but are already focused on training and preparing for the upcoming races.

After the first run, with the top 30 advancing to the second, Shiffrin was the sole athlete representing the U.S., comfortably making the flip in fifth place. The second run began at 8:00 p.m. CET—it was a late night, but the fans were out in force, the atmosphere was electric and the night slalom under the bright lights brought palpable energy. Shiffrin ran later in the pack. With everyone holding their breaths as she descended the course, there was one thing on the minds of many—would this be the race that would give her her 100th World Cup victory? Shiffrin skied a smart and tactful race, knifing down the course and ultimately crossed the line in the top 10. Her immediate reaction? She smiled, waved and made a heart with her hands to the crowd and her team in the finish area.

“It was so important to get this start before World Champs and I think it was a very important step in my recovery to see how I’m stacking up with the best skiers in the world,” she said. “Today… it’s just… it’s just nice to be racing.”

The Courchevel night slalom podium included Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic in first, Sara Hector of Sweden in second and Germany’s Lena Duerr in third.

Now, the athletes will rest and prepare for the upcoming races, which include the World Championship in Saalbach, Austria. World Championships are not World Cup races, so Shiffrin’s run to her 100th win is on hold.

RESULTS

Women’s Slalom