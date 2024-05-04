Second juvenile arrested in Gypsum homicide investigation

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday issued the following press release on a second juvenile arrested in connection with an April 24 homicide in Gypsum:

A second juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation surrounding the tragic death of a juvenile on April 24, 2024, in Gypsum.

Following diligent investigative efforts, by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a second juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident that resulted in the loss of a young life on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

This investigation is ongoing and due to the age of the individual, we will not be releasing information about their identity.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the community for their ongoing support and cooperation. Due to the case’s sensitive nature and the investigation’s active status, no further details will be disclosed at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or submit tips anonymously through Eagle County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.

People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.