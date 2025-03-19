School is in session despite teacher protests against funding cuts

Battle Mountain High School Principal Jason Mills on Wednesday issued the following email to parents and students confirming school is in session on Thursday, March 20:

We’ve received a few inquiries from students and parents regarding whether BMHS will be open tomorrow, March 20th. As a reminder, tomorrow marks the Colorado Education Association’s No More Education Cuts statewide Day of Action. This rally calls on state lawmakers to preserve education funding in light of a projected $1.2 billion budget deficit for next year.

Several of our teachers have chosen to attend the rally at the State Capitol in Denver, where they will stand in solidarity not only to protest the ongoing cuts to education but also to advocate for both our students and the teaching profession.

We want to reassure you that BMHS will remain open tomorrow and we will follow our regular Thursday schedule.

Also, please note that there will be no school on Friday, March 21st, for a district-wide professional learning day.

We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow!

Best regards,

Jason Mills

Principal

Battle Mountain High School