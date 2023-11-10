Santa’s Workshop coming to Imagination Station in Vail

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on Santa’s Workshop at the Imagination Station in Vail:

Get ready to jingle all the way to the Imagination Station in Vail! Join us on Thursday, Nov. 30 for the Vail Recreation District’s free annual Santa’s Workshop. Reserve your time slot from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. so your little ones can tell Santa their holiday wishes!

The Imagination Station is located on level P2 of the Lionshead Parking Structure above the Welcome Center.

To reserve your time with Santa, visit vailrec.com/register and choose ONE of the available 10-minute time slots. Register as ONE family by selecting only one person during your purchase. Each family will have approximately three minutes to visit with Santa, as there will be multiple families per time slot. Please arrive at the beginning of your reserved time slot, or arrive earlier to participate in the holiday crafts before visiting with Santa.

Santa’s Workshop is free for children of all ages! Kids can visit and have their photo taken with Santa; then we’ll print the picture and give it to you to take home. Before or after your Santa visit, you can design a picture frame and work on a holiday-themed craft. “We are holding this event a little earlier this year, on November 30, so that families can take advantage of making cherished Christmas gifts!” says Sara Eaton, VRD Community Programming Director.

Eaton notes that Santa’s Workshop is a beloved annual tradition in the valley that brings joy to both local and visiting families. “This delightful event is a highlight of the year, where children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa, engage in fun and festive crafting activities and create meaningful memories!” says Eaton.

For more information, call VRD Community Programming at 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.