Roundup River Ranch ‘The Bullseye Roundup’ returns for a second year

The nonprofit Roundup River Ranch on Thursday issued the following press release on The Bullseye Roundup set for Thursday, Aug. 8:

GYPSUM, COLO. (June 24, 2024) – Today, Roundup River Ranch, a nonprofit that offers children with life-altering diagnoses free, medically-supported camp programs and other opportunities to embrace joy, announced details for The Bullseye Roundup. This annual event caters to the next generation of donors, sponsors and volunteers. It will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Casteel Creek in Edwards, Colo. Funds raised from The Bullseye Roundup will support Roundup River Ranch’s free camp programs for hundreds of children coping with life-altering diagnoses.

“Last year, we were very pleased with the impact The Bullseye Roundup had on our entire A Grateful Weekend. It was a joy to meet new faces and introduce them to Roundup River Ranch and the meaningful difference we make on children and families living with life-altering diagnoses,” said Sarah Johnson, president and CEO. “Our hopes for this year’s event are the same – to provide a fun night of camp-inspired activities while extending our reach to a new generation of community supporters and volunteers – all in support of camp.”

Situated on over 400-acre property of pristine meadows, mountains, forests and streams, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Casteel Creek while sipping a cocktail and enjoying a warm summer night at the Coyote Lodge and Sporting Club. The event will feature delicious food stations, live music, an archery competition, line dancing, heartfelt mission moments, a live auction, and a short program. Highlights include guest speakers Dr. Paige Baker-Braxton, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health at Vail Health Behavioral Health and member of Roundup River Ranch’s medical advisory committee, and local camper alumni Finn Mott, who will discuss the camp’s new strategic focus on integrating behavioral health diagnoses. During cocktail hour, guests will test their skills with “booze and arrows,” a dart game where the colored targets represent several delectable bottled “booze” prizes. Local retail partner Antlers and Rosé will host an onsite hat bar and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Roundup River Ranch.

To raise additional funds, Roundup River Ranch will host an online auction the week of the event in partnership with its annual A Grateful Harvest gala, held on Saturday, Aug. 10. The auction will open on Thursday, Aug. 1, and close on Sunday, Aug. 11.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit TheBullseyeRoundup.com. The Bullseye Roundup was made possible by our presenting sponsors, Lisa Watson and Mike Krupka and Casteel Creek. Additional sponsors include Arrigoni Woods, Balance Point Construction, Alpine Bank, Susan Ballard, Ashley and Chad Daugherty, First Western Trust, Vail Health, RA Nelson, FirstBank, Peak 1 Express, and Vail Daily.