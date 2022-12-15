Roberts to chair Senate ag, natural resources; Lukens lands on House ag, water, natural resources committee

With a little over three weeks until the new Colorado legislative session convenes, leaders in each chamber are rolling out committee assignments.

On the House side, Speaker-designate Julie McCluskie, a Democrat from Dillon, announced assignments for 11 committees on Monday.

Of the 22 committee leadership positions assigned, 14 went to women. There are also four vice chair positions that went to new representatives.

Julie McCluskie

“I’m so proud of our historic majority and all the lawmakers who are taking on leadership positions on committees,” McCluskie said in a statement. “The size of our caucus is a recognition that Democrats deliver on behalf of every Coloradan. Our new chairs and vice chairs, alongside our historically diverse, women-led leadership team, will work hard to make life more affordable, improve health and safety in our communities, protect our air and water, and help every person live their Colorado dream.”

Because of the Democrats’ bigger majority this upcoming session, Republicans lost seats in about half of the Legislature’s committees. They lost seats in 11 of the House committees and three of the Senate committees.

Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose is the only Republican to hold a committee leadership position as vice chair of the House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen said the caucus has a “wide array of experience and expertise.”

“I am confident that these assignments will allow us to make meaningful contributions to the legislative process for the people of Colorado,” he said in a statement.

On the Senate side, Democratic leadership took advantage of Sen. Kevin Priola’s recent party switchover, assigning the new Democrat from Henderson to three committees and one vice-chairmanship.

“Our caucus members have been hard at work preparing to hit the ground running when we convene next month so we can tackle the challenges that matter most to our communities and build on the progress we made last year,” Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno said in a statement.

House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee

Meghan Lukens

The House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee will have a split of nine Democrats and four Republicans. It will be composed of Democrats Rep. Karen McCormick of Longmont who will serve as chair, Rep. Mandy Lindsay of Aurora, Rep.-elect Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, Rep.-elect Matthew Martinez of Monte Vista, Rep. Barbara McLachlan of Durango, Rep.-elect Jennifer Parenti of Erie, Rep.-elect Tammy Story of Conifer, Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada and Rep.-elect Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs. For the Republicans, Lynch selected Republicans Catlin as vice-chair, Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron, Rep. Stephanie Luck of Penrose and Rep.-elect Ty Winter of Trinidad.

House Appropriations Committee

The House Appropriations Committee will have seven Democrats and four Republicans. It will be made up of Democrats Rep. Emily Sirota of Denver who will serve as chair, Rep. Shannon Bird of Westminster who will serve as vice chair, Rep. Judy Amabile of Boulder, Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins, Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, Rep. Iman Jodeh of Aurora and Velasco. The committee’s Republicans will be Rep. Rod Bockenfeld of Watkins who will be the ranking member, Rep.-elect Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs, Rep.-elect Brandi Bradley of Douglas County and Rep.-elect Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock.

House Business Affairs and Labor Committee

The House Business Affairs and Labor Committee will have seven Democrats and four Republicans. It will include Democrats Amabile as chair, Rep. Naquetta Ricks of Aurora as vice chair, Rep.-elect Regina English of Colorado Springs, Rep.-elect Sheila Lieder of Lakewood, Rep.-elect William Lindstedt of Broomfield, Rep.-elect Javier Mabrey of Denver and Rep.-elect Tisha Mauro of Pueblo. It will also include Republicans Rep.-elect Rick Taggart of Grand Junction as ranking member, Rep.-elect Ryan Armagost of Berthoud, Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg of Loveland and Frizell.

House Education Committee

The House Education Committee will have seven Democrats and four Republicans. It will include Democrats McLachlan as chair, Rep. Jennifer Bacon of Denver, Rep.-elect Eliza Hamrick of Centennial, Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Commerce City, Rep. Mary Young of Greeley, Lukens and Martinez. For the Republicans, it will include Rep. Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs as ranking member, Rep.-elect Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs, Rep.-elect Anthony Hartsook of Parker and Rep.-elect Don Wilson of Monument.

House Energy and Environment Committee

The House Energy and Environment Committee will have eight Democrats and three Republicans. For the Democrats, it will include Rep. Cathy Kipp of Fort Collins as chair, Rep.-elect Jenny Willford of Northglenn as vice chair, Rep.-elect Ruby Dickson of Centennial, Rep. Meg Froelich of Englewood, Rep. Alex Valdez of Denver, Rep.-elect Stephanie Vigil of Colorado Springs, Rep. Mike Weissman of Aurora and Velasco. For the Republicans, it will include Rep.-elect Gabe Evans of Fort Lupton as ranking member, Rep.-elect Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs and Winter.

House Finance Committee

The House Finance Committee will have eight Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Rep. Marc Snyder of Manitou Springs as chair, Rep.-elect Junie Joseph of Boulder as vice chair, Rep. Adrienne Benavidez of Commerce City, Rep. Lindsey Daugherty of Arvada, Rep. Chris Kennedy of Lakewood, Kipp, Lindstedt and Rep.-elect Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch. It will also include Republicans Frizell as ranking member, Hartsook and Taggart.

As Joseph takes on a leadership role as vice chair in her first legislative term, she also plans to retain her seat on Boulder City Council, according to Boulder Beat.

House Health and Insurance Committee

The House Health and Insurance Committee will have eight Democrats and three Republicans. For the Democrats, it will include Daugherty as chair, Kennedy as vice chair, Rep. David Ortiz of Littleton, Lieder, McCormick, Ricks, Titone and Willford. For the Republicans, it will include Rep. Matt Soper of Delta as ranking member, Hartsook and Weinberg.

House Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee will have nine Democrats and four Republicans. It will include Democrats Weissman as chair, Bacon as vice chair, Rep.-elect Elisabeth Epps of Denver, Rep.-elect Said Sharbini of Brighton, Rep. Steven Woodrow of Denver, Benavidez, Daugherty, Marshall and Snyder. It will also include Republicans Soper as ranking member, Luck, Armagost and Evans.

House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee

The House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee will have eight Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Michaelson Jenet as chair, Young as vice chair, Amabile, English, Gonzales-Gutierrez, Hamrick, Jodeh and Story. It will also include Republicans Holtorf as ranking member, Bradfield and Bradley.

House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee

The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will have eight Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Woodrow as chair, Ortiz as vice chair, Rep. Tracey Bernett of Louisville, Boesenecker, Epps, Ricks, Sharbini and Willford. It will also include Republicans DeGraaf as ranking member, Amagost and Bottoms.

Bernett faces felony charges over allegedly lying about her residence.

House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee

The House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee will have nine Democrats and four Republicans. For the Democrats it will include Froelich as chair, Lindstedt as vice chair, Boesenecker, Dickson, Lindsay, Mabrey, Mauro, Parenti and Vigil. It will also include Republicans Catlin as ranking member, Taggart, Wilson and Winter. A view from outside the Colorado state Senate chamber on June 11, 2020. (Andy Bosselman for Newsline)

Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee

Dylan Roberts

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will have four Democrats and three Republicans. For the Democrats it will have Sen.-elect Dylan Roberts of Avon as chair, Sen. Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo as vice chair, Sen.-elect Janice Marchman of Loveland and Priola. For the Republicans, it will have Sen. Cleave Simpson of Alamosa as ranking member, Sen.-elect Rod Pelton of Cheyenne Wells and Sen.-elect Byron Pelton of Sterling.

Senate Appropriations Committee

The Senate Appropriations Committee will have four Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Sen. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village as chair, Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada as president pro tempore, Sen. James Coleman of Denver and Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver. It will also include Republicans Sen. Barabra Kirkmeyer of Weld County as ranking member, Sen. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs and Sen. Larry Liston of Colorado Springs.

Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee

The Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee will have six Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Assistant Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez as chair, Sen. Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge as vice chair, Sen. Joann Ginal of Fort Collins, Sen.-elect Tom Sullivan of Centennial, Coleman and Hinrichsen. It will include Republicans Liston as ranking member, Sen. Mark Baisley of Woodland Park and another senator that will be chosen by a Senate District 5 vacancy committee.

Senate Education Committee

The Senate Education Committee will have four Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Majority Caucus Chair Janet Buckner of Aurora as chair, Marchman as vice chair, Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora and Sen. Chris Kolker of Centennial. It will also include Republicans Lundeen as ranking member, Sen.-elect Janice Rich of Grand Junction and Baisley.

Senate Finance Committee

The Senate Finance Committee will have four Democrats and three Republicans. For the Democrats, it will include Sen.-elect Kyle Mullica of Thornton as chair, Kolker as vice chair, Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster and Priola. For the Republicans, it will include Sen. Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch as ranking member, Sen. Jim Smallwood of Parker and Simpson.

Senate Health and Human Services Committee

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will have six Democrats and three Republicans. For the Democrats, it will include Fields as chair, Ginal as vice chair, Sen.-elect Lisa Cutter of Littleton, Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis of Longmont, Buckner and Mullica. For the Republicans, it will include Smallwood as the ranking member, Rich, and another member chosen by the Senate District 5 vacancy committee.

Senate Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee will have three Democrats and two Republicans. It will include Democrats Majority Whip Julie Gonzales of Denver as chair, Rodriguez as vice chair and Roberts. It will also include Republicans Gardner as ranking member and Van Winkle.

Senate Local Government Committee

The Senate Local Government and Housing Committee will have four Democrats and three Republicans. It will include Democrats Jaquez Lewis as chair, Sen.-elect Tony Exum of Colorado Springs as vice chair, Gonzales and Roberts. It will also include Republicans Rich as ranking member, Byron Pelton and Rod Pelton.

Moreno plans to seek a rule change to rename the committee the Local Government and Housing Committee.

Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee will have three Democrats and two Republicans. It will include Democrats Coleman as chair, Sullivan as vice chair and Gonzales. For the Republicans it will include Baisley as ranking member and Liston.

Senate Transportation and Energy Committee

The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee will have five Democrats and two Republicans. It will include Democrats Winter as chair, Priola as vice chair, Exum, Cutter and Jaquez Lewis. It will also include Republicans Simpson as ranking member and Byron Pelton.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.