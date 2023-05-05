Roberts’ bill to bolster local control of short-term rentals heads to Gov. Polis for signature

Colorado Senate Democrats on Thursday issued the following press release on the passage of state Se. Dylan Roberts’ bill to bolster local control of short-term rentals:

Dylan Roberts

Senator Dylan Roberts’, D-Avon, bipartisan bill to enhance existing procedures and increase transparency for short term rental regulations cleared the Senate today.

Cosponsored by Senator Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, HB23-1287 gives counties the legal backing to require a property owner or agent to include a rental license or permit in any online listing for a short term property. Additionally, the bill would allow counties to require that online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO remove listings if the owner of a unit has had their license or permit suspended, revoked, or if local rules do not permit the property to be listed as a short term rental.

“Short term rentals are an important part of our tourism economies but local residents also deserve protection from their unintended consequences,” said Roberts. “This bill enhances counties’ authority to enforce existing licensing rules, so that local governments can protect communities from bad actors in the short term rental market.”

County governments are currently authorized to regulate short term rental units; HB23-1287 would clarify the definition of a short term rental and outline county authority to assure compliance on digital platforms. Currently, over 40 percent of homes in Summit County are used as either short term rentals or secondary residences, and resort communities across the state have seen a surge in short term rental conversion since the onset of the pandemic.

HB23-1287 will now move to the Governor’s desk. You can follow the bill’s progress HERE.