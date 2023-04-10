Roberts’ bill to accelerate workforce housing through public-private deals clears Senate

The Colorado Senate Democrats on Monday issued the following press release on a bill aimed at accelerating the construction of workforce housing through public-private partnerships like the one being considered on a CDOT site near Dowd Junction:

Senators Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Rachel Zenzinger’s, D-Arvada, bill to encourage innovative, affordable workforce housing projects through public-private partnerships cleared the Senate today.

SB23-001 would provide $13 million in funding to the Public-Private Collaboration Unit to help develop affordable workforce housing on state-owned land so that Colorado workers like teachers, nurses, and everyone in between, can find housing that fits their budget.

Dylan Roberts

“Across Colorado, local communities are exploring innovative projects to ensure everyone can have access to an affordable place to call home near where they work,” Roberts said. “This bill will help catalyze many projects across the state by eliminating one of the biggest barriers to affordable housing development: the cost of land. By allowing public-private partnerships access to underused state land, we can expect hundreds of new affordable housing units across the state in the coming years, including 80 units in my home of Eagle County. I am thrilled this bill is moving forward with bipartisan support.”



“The housing crisis is a top concern for the people of Colorado and the legislature alike,” said Zenzinger. “Constructing workforce housing is a key part of this year’s comprehensive work to address housing availability and affordability. Teachers, nurses, and everyone who helps keep our state running deserve to have an affordable place they can call home. Senate Bill 1 will be incredibly helpful in our efforts to ensure Coloradans can afford to live where they work.”

SB23-001 builds on work from previous sessions, HB21-1274 and SB22-130, regarding the inventory of underutilized properties and state-owned land.

The bill would transfer $5 million from the General Fund and $8 million from the Housing Development Grant Fund to the Unused State-Owned Real Property Fund.

SB23-001 now heads to the House for further consideration. You can follow the bill’s progress HERE.