Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch announces winter programming, culinary offerings

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch this week issued the following press release on its winter programming and culinary offerings for the coming ski season:

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch invites guests to an unparalleled winter experience at Colorado’s premier luxury ski resort. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch delivers the finest in mountain luxury, propelling limitless outdoor adventures, and legendary Ritz-Carlton service. The resort serves as the ultimate escape for skiers and non-skiers alike, with multiple snowshoe hikes, unique access to Beaver Creek Mountain, a lively après ski scene, impeccable culinary offerings and much more. This winter The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch will unveil the final touches of the resort’s renovation in time to celebrate its 20-year anniversary.

The resort’s enhanced spaces include one-of-a-kind art from Joe Andoe, a leader in the photo-based realism space, throughout newly designed rooms and common areas. Joe Andoe designed a spectacular series for the hotel inspired by the mountains of Colorado. Outside of The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, Joe’s work is on display in permanent collections at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art and more.

A Sneak Peek at 2022 / 2023 Winter Adventures on Property:

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch is well- known for exceptional skiing and the most seamless ski-in, ski-out experience in the region. From the resort’s ski concierge to the vast mountain terrain for all ski levels it is the ideal ski experiences. For guests looking for other winter activities The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch has bounds of recreational activities that don’t require the lift. Those who want to explore the majestic Colorado mountain range can opt for seven different snowshoe hikes. Select routes that are timely for this season are the sunset snowshoe hike where guests can admire the silhouettes of the Rocky Mountains, the village-to-village snowshoe hike that is a serene four-mile trek from Bachelor Gulch to Beaver Creek village, and the most enticing route, a stargazing snowshoe tour that reveals the dazzling beauties of the mountains at night under a glimmering sky. Following an illuminated hike, guests can relax with warm signature cocktails in The Great Room.

In the warmth of the resort, guests can seek out a calming oasis within The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bachelor Gulch. Tucked into the mountain, the 21,000 sq.-ft spa mimics the stunning surroundings and treatments focusing on mind and body. For a unique experience signature treatments incorporate locally sourced herbs, plants and minerals. On property guests have access to the facilities including steam rooms, saunas, plunge pools and stone-lined grotto – a perfect balance to outdoor winter adventures.

The renowned Ritz Kids program is in full-force this season. Catering to children aged 5-12 this program creates incredible experiences full of adventure, creativity, and wellness in the Rocky Mountains. Additionally, the beloved Ski Nanny program is back this winter. The beyond helpful Ski Nanny assists parents with children participating in full day Beaver Creek Group Ski School by getting the kids in gear and to and from their lessons on the mountains. This gives parents the opportunity to head straight to the slopes and maximize their ski day.

Following an active day on the slopes, a day on the mountain or in the spa, guests can refuel in refined dining outlets WYLD, Sakaba and Buffalos. WYLD presents the finest from the valley, displaying bold cooking techniques and seasonal ingredients in the most creative and delicate dishes. Sakaba serves as Beaver Creek’s premier sushi restaurant offering a menu of fresh sushi, sake, and craft cocktails in an intimate setting that encourages the embrace of traditional Japanese delicacies. Buffalos elevates gastropub cuisine in a Colorado-forward space with rustic wood and grand stone features, presenting a cozy atmosphere and warming appetites with their famous Bison chili.

Days of Wonder:

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch is the ideal location to create lasting memories this holiday season. The resort has created sixteen days of programming with events to surprise and delight. Festive activities bring the magic of the season to life including snow globe, ornament, and candle making, storytelling with and cookie decorating for Santa, and nightly lighting of the Menorah (December 18-25). WYLD will serve a remarkable prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Exceptional experiences this festive season include an interactive ice carving creation by artist Scott Rella, who will put his talents on display on the Buffalos Terrace and educational wolf experience. On New Year’s Eve we are delighted to celebrate the turn of the year with the return of the Barrel Breaking Ceremony at Sakaba.. Guests dining in Sakaba that evening can participate in a traditional Japanese Sake barrel breaking ceremony to welcome new beginnings and a hopeful future.

The distinguished service and personalized programming are made possible by the exceptional Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, please call +1 (970) 748-6200 or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/colorado/bachelor-gulch.