Richard Sandoval Hospitality accepting applications for Old Ways, New Hands Latin culinary mentorship program

Richard Sandoval Hospitality – the team that created Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront – is once again accepting applications for its Old Ways, New Hands culinary mentorship program.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Chef Richard Sandoval’s vision to honor and elevate Latin culture by mentoring the next generation of talented Latin chefs, creators, and restaurateurs.

The program is accepting applicants now through Oct. 15.

To learn more about Old Ways, New Hands and to apply for the 2025 program, visit oldwaysnewhands.com.

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront continues to serve Happy Hour daily from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., featuring small bites and drink specials: https://www.stokeandrye.com/happy-hour