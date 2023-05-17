Rep. Lauren Boebert seeks divorce from husband Jayson

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District with husband Jayson Boebert, left, in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022 (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline).

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, the Republican announced Tuesday.

The news was first reported by The Colorado Sun.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult,” she said in a statement.

Boebert, who represents part of Eagle County and most of the Western Slope in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, filed the divorce petition in Mesa County on April 25. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and said she does not intend to speak about the matter further in public out of respect for the couple’s four children.

The couple has been married for close to two decades.

The 36-year-old is a new grandmother, as her oldest son, who is 17, fathered a son recently.

Jayson Boebert has made news for pleading guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure after exposing himself at a bowling alley in 2004. Last summer, their neighbors in Garfield County called police on him after he allegedly threatened them after they asked his son to slow down on a dune buggy.

He made nearly half a million dollars annually working as an energy consultant in the two years before Boebert’s first election to Congress in 2020, which she did not originally disclose.

The first hearing in the case is set for May 31, court records show.

Boebert is running for reelection in 2024.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Colorado Newsline, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.