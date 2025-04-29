Reduce your risk by taking action during Wildfire Preparedness Month

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Wildfire Preparedness Month in May:

Vail has joined the state of Colorado, Eagle County, and the towns of Gypsum, Minturn, Eagle, Red Cliff and Avon in the Eagle County Wildfire Collaborative to encourage mountain community residents and visitors to take steps to reduce wildfire risk in and around their homes. May is Wildfire Preparedness Month and the collaborative has detailed action steps for wildfire preparedness.

Warmer temperatures, drought and continued development in wildland-urban interface have made wildfire mitigation a top priority for Vail and the Eagle County Wildfire Collaborative. Four out of the five largest fires in state history have occurred within the last five years, including the most destructive fire in state history three years ago.

Wildfire Preparedness Month serves as a reminder for residents and visitors to take simple actions to reduce their risk and create a unified and fire-adapted community in the Town of Vail. Take some time to get prepared. Here are some action items.

April 28 – May 4

Sign up for EC Alert to receive the latest information on wildfire incidents and evacuation notices. Subscribers can elect to receive time-sensitive emergency messages to their phone, desktop or other mobile device. If you already have an account with EC Alert, be sure to check that your notifications are up-to-date and cover wildfire notices. Learn more at www.ecalert.org.

Register for the free Community Connect service and share critical information about your household so that first responders know what to do when they arrive at your home. Register at www.communityconnect.io/info/co-eaglecounty.

May 5 – May 11

Call your insurance company this wildfire season to discuss your policy limits and to make sure that your policy reflects the correct square footage and features in your home. If you are a renter, call your renter’s insurance provider to confirm that your policy includes wildfire damage. For more information on questions that you can ask your provider, visit ECemergency.org.

Move leftover firewood off and out from beneath your deck to ensure that embers won’t get trapped and cause an ignition. Keep your firewood at least 30 feet from your home and at least 10 feet from tree branches to prevent any fire from spreading from the wood to your house or trees. If you’re not using firewood during the summer, discard any leftover firewood appropriately. For other tips on reducing your home’s wildfire risk, visit https://csfs.colostate.edu/live-wildfire-ready/.

May 12 – 18

Make an evacuation plan, including determining your evacuation route and creating an emergency supply kit with plans for your “6 P’s” – People and pets; important papers and documents; prescriptions and medications; pictures; personal computers and external hard drives; and plastic credit and debit cards. Learn more at www.ready.gov/plan.

May 19 – 25

Did you know every building in Vail has already had a curbside evaluation completed? Visit www.vailwildfire.com or contact Paul Cada at pcada@vail.gov to see your wildfire hazard assessment. These evaluations were performed by trained fire professionals; they identify specific risks for each property and will give you recommendations for mitigating your home from the threat of wildfire. Take action on the assessment to reduce wildfire risk in and around your home.

May 26 – June 1

Thank you for helping create a more wildfire prepared county. Here is a recap of the critical steps to prepare for wildfires: Sign up for EC Alert; register for Community Connect; make a plan that satisfies your emergency checklist; and learn how to see your wildfire hazard assessment.

Find all these critical steps to get your home and household ready at ECemergency.org. Find more information about Wildfire Preparedness Month at www.ecwildfire.org/wildfire-preparedness.

An upcoming community event is planned for May 28 at the Vail Library Community Room. Details to come.

For more information about the Wildfire Ready Vail campaign, contact Paul Cada at 970-477-3475 or pcada@vail.gov.

