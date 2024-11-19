Red Mountain Pizza and Provisions opens at Eagle County Regional Airport

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Red Mountain Pizza and Provisions opening at the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE):

Red Mountain Pizza and Provisions celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The new restaurant is located inside the pre-security area of the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE), so it can serve both travelers and locals looking for a new dining experience. The restaurant is equipped with a full bar and will primarily serve hand-crafted pizzas and calzones. It will be open for all departing flights with breakfast and grab and go items available in the morning, and normal hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.



“Whether you’re catching a flight or just grabbing a bite, Red Mountain Pizza and Provisions offers a unique restaurant experience,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation. “By opening its doors pre-security in the terminal, everyone is welcome to join us in the new space. Through our exciting partnership we believe this new restaurant is more than just a place to dine – it’s a community hub that welcomes both travelers and locals.”



To encourage locals to visit the neighborhood eatery, EGE has added a bike rack in front of the terminal. Customers may also park for free for up to two hours, and there may be additional opportunities for parking validation if their time at the restaurant exceeds two hours.



Learn more about EGE’s dining and shopping online. For other questions please contact Jodi Doney at 970-328-2645 or jodi.doney@eaglecounty.us.