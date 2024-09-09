Qualman issues update on new threat aimed at Eagle Valley High School

Eagle County School District Superintendent Phil Qualman, late Monday afternoon, issued the following update on a new social media threat aimed at Eagle Valley High School students and apparently not related to a social media threat targeting Battle Mountain High School and other schools late Sunday night:

Dear Families and Staff of Eagle County School District,

It has come to the attention of ECSD administration that a new social media threat appeared this afternoon that is unrelated to the previous incident. There is no indication this situation has any connection to the swatting incident that occurred last night. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been engaged and have identified a person of interest that they are investigating.

Eagle Valley High School administration have reached out directly to all the individuals on the threat list and their families regarding this most recent situation.

School and district administrators, along with local and federal law enforcement, are actively working on next steps to ensure the safety of our student body. We ask for your patience as all parties work through the investigative process. These agencies need space and time to conduct a thorough investigation. We appreciate your patience if our response time is longer than usual.

Phil Qualman

Superintendent