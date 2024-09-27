Public health officials urge Coloradans to stay up to date on flu, respiratory vaccines this fall

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently issued the following press release on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations:

State health officials urge Coloradans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our communities this fall and winter by getting life-saving respiratory virus vaccines. Anyone aged 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine and updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine. We recommend RSV immunizations for three groups — older adults, those who are pregnant, and infants and some young children.

The best time to get flu and 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccines is before the end of October. Coloradans can find low and no-cost vaccines across the state at local public health clinics, primary care offices, and many pharmacies.

Similar to the seasonal flu vaccine, most people should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the variants of the virus currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. It’s safe to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same appointment.

“Getting your annual flu and updated COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the best ways to protect yourself from serious illness and complications from influenza and COVID-19,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “As we start spending more time indoors and gathering with loved ones over the holidays this fall and winter, it’s crucial to make sure our protection against these viruses is the best it can be.”

If you’ve never been vaccinated against COVID-19, you can receive an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine at any time. If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past, you can get your updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine as long as it’s been at least two months since your most recent COVID-19 vaccine dose. People who recently had COVID-19 and are not immunocompromised or at high risk may consider waiting up to three months after they tested positive or first started feeling symptoms to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Respiratory syncytial virus or “RSV” is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious in infants, young children, and older adults. Adults ages 60 and older, those who are pregnant, young infants, and some young children should get an immunization to prevent severe illness caused by RSV. Talk with your health care provider about your, your child, or your loved one’s risk for severe RSV disease, and the potential benefits and recommended timing of immunization.

Coloradans can get flu, COVID-19, and RSV immunizations for low or no cost through their health insurance or a federal vaccine program. Most insurance plans cover the full cost of immunizations with no copay or coinsurance. If you have health insurance, ask your regular health care provider or local pharmacy if they have flu, COVID-19, and RSV immunizations and if they accept your insurance. If your health insurance plan does not cover these immunizations completely at no cost to you, you are considered underinsured. Underinsured and uninsured Coloradans can go to a provider enrolled in a federal vaccine program to get vaccinated at low or no cost.

Vaccines for Children providers have low or no-cost vaccines for uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid-eligible or Alaskan Native/American Indian children aged 18 years and younger. Children who are underinsured can get low or no-cost vaccines at their local public health agency, federally qualified health center, rural health center or Indian Health Service clinic. Some VFC providers may also have free or low-cost vaccines for uninsured and underinsured adults aged 19 years and older.

Low-cost vaccine providers, as well as additional information on respiratory viruses, can be found at fluvaxcolorado.org.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Coloradans can protect their loved ones, the community, and our health care system this fall and winter by:

Staying home when sick. Avoid visiting or interacting with people who may be at higher risk, including older adults, young children, and infants. What might feel like a mild cold for one person can be very serious for another person.

Getting tested. Most Coloradans can get tested for COVID-19 through their health care provider or a local pharmacy. Coloradans can also order free COVID-19 tests online from the federal government at the end of September.

Washing hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Also, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Talking with a health care provider about whether you might benefit from COVID-19 or flu medicine if you do become ill. If started early, COVID-19 medicine like Paxlovid and remdesivir can prevent you from getting seriously ill. For flu, antiviral medications, like tamiflu, may be recommended in some cases, especially for people who are at higher risk of serious complications.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/covid-19.