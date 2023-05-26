Preventative measures to avoid costly property maintenance

The most expensive items in life are, as would logically follow, the ones that cost the most money to upgrade, repair or replace and as such when it comes to your home, you will obviously want to avoid costly repair work.

So, with that being said, continue reading to learn of five key preventative measures to avoid costly property maintenance in the future.

1. Ensure the Central Heating System Is Fully Operational

Throughout the summer months, you will probably have had no need whatsoever to even consider turning on the boiler and enjoying all that central heating has to offer.

However, it is during this time that you should remember to check that all radiators throughout your property are fully functioning, crucially by searching for any cold spots or any leakages, however small. If one or more of the radiators fails to heat, it may well need bleeding.

2. Inspect the Gutters Regularly

If you are able-bodied and, indeed, willing to climb onto the roof of your house and conduct a thorough inspection of the entire guttering system, then this should be fairly high up on your list of preventative measures.

Alternatively (and more advisably), you could instead contact a reputable and established company that specializes in gutter installation and repairs. This way, you will not only be entirely confident in the finished work but will also be advised on anything else to look out for moving forward.

3. Review Your Insulation

Another important element of taking preventative measures to avoid costly issues with your property in the future is to conduct thorough reviews of your home’s insulation.

Take a good look at each of your external windows and ensure that the seals are in good condition and entirely intact, and if your loft is one that is essentially another room to your home and you are able to walk around the space, pay attention to the level of insulation there too.

4. Boiler Maintenance

As previously discussed, you should ensure that all your radiators are working properly, but even more important is to ensure that your boiler is regularly inspected, maintained, and serviced.

Key things to look out for with your boiler and, indeed, the main warning signs to look out for include:

Examine the boiler’s dial and pressure gauge

Ensure there are no leaks in the hoses or valves

Check the diverter valve

Make sure the boiler pressure is within the manufacturer’s recommended parameters

Prepare for Winter

The fifth and final preventative measure for your home solely concentrates on preparing your home for winter and the onslaught of hazardous weather conditions.

Such measures include protecting any visible pipes with good quality pipe insulation, spraying a graphite-based powdered lubricant into the external door locks on both the front and back doors of your home, and draining any water sprinkling systems.

Other ways to prepare your home for winter include cutting back any perennial flowers and blocking any and all draughts.