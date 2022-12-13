Polis appoints Causey to Eagle County Court

The office of Gov. Jared Polis on Monday issued the following press release on naming Inga Causey to the Eagle County Court bench:

Today, Governor Polis appointed Inga H. Causey to the Eagle County Court in the 5th Judicial District. The vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to the 5th Judicial District Court and is effective immediately.

Ms. Causey is a Magistrate Judge in the 13th Judicial District, a position she has held since 2022. Ms. Causey is also Deputy Municipal Judge for the Town of Minturn (2020-Present); Associate Municipal Judge for the Town of De Beque (2020-Present); Owner and Partner at Causey & Howard, LLC (2012-Present); Municipal Prosecutor for the Town of Vail (2005-Present); Municipal Prosecutor for the Town of Avon (2022-Present) and (2002-2005); and Substitute Prosecutor for the Town of Avon (2015-2022). Previously, she was a Prosecutor for the Town of Basalt (2012-2016); Prosecutor for the Town of Minturn (2011-2016); Corporate Counsel at Amware Logistics Services, Inc. (2009-2012); Instructor at Colorado Mountain College (2009-2010); Legal Advocate Coordinator and In-House Attorney for Bright Future Foundation (2008-2009); Corporate Counsel at Traer Creek Development Company (2005-2008); Court Appointed Special Advocate for the 5th Judicial District (2002-2005) Owner-Partner at Dunn & Causey, LLC (2002-2005); and Associate Attorney at Dunn & Abplanalp, P.C. (1999–2002). Ms. Causey earned her B.S. from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1994 and her J.D. from Tulane University School of Law in 1999.