Pixies and Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power to play Vail’s Ford Amphitheater on Sept. 2

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Pixies and Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power playing the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Saturday, Sept. 2:

The Pixies

On Saturday, Sept. 2, generations of alternative rock unite when the Pixies and Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power take the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage in Vail. Everyone in the 2,500-seat venue will surely be singing along to hits “Where Is My Mind,” “Float On” and more.

The Pixies, out of Boston, started in 1986 and are associated with the 1990s alternative rock boom with songs in over 100 TV shows, movies and video games – including “Where Is My Mind,” which was featured in the end credits of “Fight Club” (1999). Modest Mouse, formed in 1993 and based in Portland, were strongly influenced by the Pixies and have over 100 million views on their “Float On” music video. Cat Power, aka Charlyn Marie “Chan” Marshall, is a singer-songwriter, occasional actress and former spokesperson/model for Chanel who started making music in the mid-’90s and had her music featured prominently in the 2007 film “Juno.”

Together, Pixies and co-headliner Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power will make for an entertaining evening at The Amp in Vail – the third and final leg of the Pixies’ 2023 North American tour. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. MST and start at $66.50 for general admission lawn seating and $99 for reserved pavilion seating. Visit grfavail.com/pixies-and-modest-mouse for tickets and more information.

While achieving popularity in the U.S., Pixies have found even more success in Europe. As the primary songwriter for the band, Black Francis is known for finding inspiration for often surreal lyrics by covering offbeat subjects. With certified gold and platinum albums, Pixies have sold out tours across the world. Their music has been featured in “The Simpsons,” “Daddy’s Home,” “The O.C.,” and many more pop culture films and TV shows.

Modest Mouse, meanwhile, has had their music featured in commercials and TV shows including “Scrubs,” “One Tree Hill” and “Gilmore Girls.” With seven studio albums, six Eps and 20-plus singles, Modest Mouse has a deep playlist of songs to choose from at each live performance.

Cat Power is a musician raised in the South who hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with her record “Sun” in 2012 – her first top-10 album in the U.S.

Rock out with these legends in the industry when Pixies and Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power come to The Amp in Vail on Saturday, Sept. 2. Visit grfavail.com/pixies-and-modest-mouse.