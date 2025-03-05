Pedestrian fatality in Vail involving Town of Vail snowplow

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on a pedestrian fatality involving a town snowplow:

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on March 5, emergency responders were called to Glacier Court in Vail where a Town of Vail snowplow reportedly struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Lions Ridge Loop at the intersection of Glacier Court remains closed. The Vail Police Department has requested Colorado State Patrol lead the investigation into the incident.



According to available records, this was the first snowplow-related fatality in Vail. The driver had over five years of experience operating a plow in town. “This was a heartbreaking accident, and our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends,” said Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest.



The identity of the victim is being withheld until the Eagle County Coroner’s Office can complete family notifications.

