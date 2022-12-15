Peak parking kicks in at Vail on Friday

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on peak parking days kicking in on Friday, Dec. 16:

Peak parking days will begin this weekend starting Dec. 16, with higher daily rates in Vail’s structures and outlying lots on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March. Peak parking days will also be in effect from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, 2023; on Jan. 16, 2023; and on Feb. 20, 2023. Daily rates include one free hour of parking depending on time of entry. Parking remains free for vehicles that enter the structure after 3 p.m. and exit by 4 a.m. To see this year’s rates and rate calendar, visit www.vailgov.com/winterparking. Parking structures are likely to fill during peak days. Parkers are encouraged to check structure and lot availability at www.vailgov.com/parking-counts.

Parking passes for locals and employees are available for purchase online at www.vailgov.com/parkingpasses and provide discounts over the standard daily rates. Passes also include two free hours of parking on non-peak days, depending on time of entry. Those who need help navigating the new online system can call 970-479-2104 or visit the Town of Vail’s Parking Pass Office from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. Because employee and local passes require verification, it can take up to three business days for these passes to be issued so parkers are asked to plan ahead.

Those with remaining balances on last year’s value cards can also come to the parking office to receive reimbursement, bring your old value card or an ID. Amounts of up to $100 will be paid out in cash. Value card holders with balances over $100 will be mailed a check.

In addition, Vail Transit’s full winter schedule is now in effect, with 10- to 60-minute intervals depending on routes and times. The Town of Vail utilizes a transit operations management system called RideVail which provides real time bus information including bus locations, arrival predictions, crowding levels and service alerts. Information is available at https://ride.vailgov.com/.

For information on parking operations such as rates and locations, call 970-479-2445. Information on parking passes including costs and descriptions can be found at www.vailgov.com/parking. For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or visit www.vailgov.com/bus.