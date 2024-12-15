Park City’s Macuga 4th in first ever regular season women’s World Cup at Beaver Creek

The U.S. Ski Team on Saturday issued the following press release on a solid showing by American ski racers, led by Lauren Macuga of Park City in fourth, in the historic Stifel Birds of Prey women’s World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek:

Lauren Macuga

It was a historic day for women’s alpine as they took on the Stifel Birds of Prey for the first time in history – but it was also a huge day for Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete Lauren Macuga as she posted a career-best finish on home turf in fourth place.

“I am extremely satisfied that this is my top result in the World Cup and I could not be more happy right now,” said Macuga.

The venue was flooded with fans from around the world as they awaited the runs of the best downhill women skiers. Chants of “U.S.A.!” could be heard from the top of the course as each American took their turn at the famed course. The hill is historically a men’s downhill and the women had their first crack at the very technical and steep downhill on Saturday. Each racer proved that they can handle the same forces and technicality as the men.

The first American to go was Jacqueline Wiles with bib 20. Wiles pushed hard from top to bottom but held onto her edges just a smidge too long and landed in 29th. Macuga was next. At each split Macuga brought the fans to their feet as she skied within a half second of the winner, so close to a podium finish. She punched her hands through the finish to snag fourth place – a new career best. The crowd’s roar was enormous as Macuga had the best finish reaction of the whole field.

“Last year I thought getting 30th place in the World Cup was crushing it, so to start with a fourth is crazy,” said Macuga.

The key to success on the women’s downhill was taking notes from each training run. Three training runs occurred throughout the week, giving the women ample time to figure out the brand-new track. This new course leveled the playing field in many ways as no one had been on the track before.

“The first training run was definitely checking it out, second training run I felt like I was holding back a little and by the third training run I was hammering down,” said Macuga. “Today I got over my skis a little more and it worked out!”

Teammate Breezy Johnson also made a statement as she skied solid into the 13th position. Johnson had been off the circuit for a year, refocused and psyched to be back with her team.

“I thought there were sections that were really good for me; there were pieces of this course that were in and out for me today. One of those spots was not great so there are things to fix up,” said Johnson. “I feel really good about my skiing right now and I am feeling confident about the upcoming courses this season.”

Not only was it an exciting day for Macuga and Johnson but their newest teammate Lindsey Vonn, returned to the World Cup by way of fore-running. Vonn gave her course reports to the women up top and cheered them on from the sidelines.

“I am having so much fun; it feels so amazing to be back here,” said Vonn.

Ultimately the winner of the first downhill of the season was the previous season’s downhill FIS Crystal Globe winner, Cornelia Huetter, second place was Italian force Sofia Goggia who made her return from injury, third place went to Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami.

Stifel U.S. Ski Team athletes Keely Cashman, Bella Wright, Tricia Mangan and independent athlete Haley Cutler also raced landing in 31st, 35th, 39th and 42nd respectively.

The weekend continues on Sunday with the women’s super-G.

RESULTS

women’s downhill

HOW TO WATCH

Sunday, 12/15

1:00 p.m. ET – super-G – LIVE on Outside TV