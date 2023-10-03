Opensnow.com founder Joel Gratz to chat with community at Westin in Avon

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on hosting Opensnow.com founder Joel Gratz for a community chat on Oct. 12 — about the same time he says another storm will roll through the high country:

Joel Gratz

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to welcome OpenSnow Founder Joel Gratz on Oct. 12th for a special Community Chat: Chasing Powder – The Fun Side of Weather and Finding Weather Windows for Outdoor Adventure.

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12th at 6:30 p.m. in The Westin Riverfront Lobby.

The founding meteorologist at OpenSnow, Gratz will discuss how to read weather forecasts and snow reports to help you plan for perfect days on the snow this winter, with an emphasis on finding powder at Beaver Creek and Vail. Gratz will discuss the outlook for the upcoming season, new weather technology that is being developed by OpenSnow, how far out one can trust forecasts, what shifts that they are seeing in the climate, and also new year-round weather features that will allow OpenSnow users to plan non-snow adventures during any month of the year.

The event is free and open to all, with a suggested $20 donation to SOS Outreach, which offers life-changing programs that combine outdoor exploration, positive adult mentorship, leadership skills and community service to help youth discover joy, overcome challenges, improve their mental health and become strong leaders.

For more information, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.

Gratz is the founding meteorologist and Colorado forecaster for OpenSnow, a mobile app and website that provides snow forecasts, travel advice and year-round weather data to millions of skiers, snowboarders, and adventurers every year. Gratz graduated from Penn State with a degree in meteorology and then earned his MS and MBA from the University of Colorado. As a die-hard skier and powder seeker, Gratz spent years studying local weather patterns and made his first public snow forecast in 2007 to an email list of 38 people. When he’s not forecasting and running the business, Gratz talks excitedly about weather to anyone who will listen and he also finds plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors through skiing,

biking, hiking, and even chasing and photographing thunderstorms and tornadoes.

