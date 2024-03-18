One Rooftop Bar to open at Avon’s Riverfront Village, debuting March 21

One Rooftop Bar in Avon’s Riverfront Village recently issued the following press release on its Thursday, March 21, debut:

One Rooftop Bar is poised to make its grand debut on Thursday, March 21st at Avon’s Riverfront Village, marking the arrival of the Vail Valley’s inaugural rooftop experience boasting breathtaking views of Beaver Creek. This unparalleled venue invites patrons to delight in expertly crafted cocktails and delectable bites amidst a vibrant, modern atmosphere – paired with panoramic views.

As a passionate cocktail connoisseur, Lead Bartender Matthew Hallas brings a warm touch infusing every moment with a friendly and vibrant energy that is hard to resist. Unique presentations such as the Double Diamond Martini, the Shooting Star Spritz, and the Bear Paw Bramble are just a taste of the playful surprises. “We worked hard to create a unique menu of interesting cocktails for people to sip on while enjoying our fantastic views,” said Hallas. “We are excited to welcome both locals and visitors to this new year-round destination.”

Echoing the beverage program, the kitchen at One Rooftop Bar, led by Executive Chef Angel Munoz, Jr., focuses on a curated menu of palate delighters to complete your rooftop experience. Dishes are designed for grazing and sharing with friends after a day on the slopes, with options ranging from terrines and noshes to heartier sandwiches, raclette, and fresh salads.

An ideal space for social gatherings, holiday parties, celebrations, welcome receptions, corporate events, and end of season parties – One Rooftop Bar is available to book for private events of up to 60 people.

One Rooftop Bar will be open daily from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and are available up to 30-days in advance. To reserve a table or inquire about hosting a private event, please visit www.onerooftopbar.com.