On verge of 300 inches, Vail, Beaver Creek bracing for another snowy week

Kristin Kenney Williams finding freshies recently on Meadow Mountain near Vail.

Editor’s update on Tuesday, March 21: Vail received three inches of new snow overnight for a seasons total of 300, and Beaver Creek got four inches new for a season total of 282. Forecasters are calling for snow to pick up again midday on Tuesday.

The Vail area is headed into yet another snowy week, with light snow already falling on Monday afternoon.

Vail on Monday stands at the threshold of 300 inches of snow this season at 297, and Beaver Creek is just a touch behind at 278 inches so far this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory (see below) for Tuesday night through early Thursday morning, but forecasters are calling for snow throughout the week.

“Following sunny weather during the weekend, we are heading into a seven-day storm cycle with snow from today, Monday, all the way through Sunday, March 26,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Monday morning.

“The first round of snow will be Monday to Tuesday morning, the second round of snow will be Tuesday through Wednesday night, and then we’ll see additional waves of snow later in the week and during the weekend. This amazing season continues!” Gratz added.

Now here’s that NWS weather advisory:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Colorado, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. In Utah, Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.