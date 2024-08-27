Olympic champion Vonn to attend 2024 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Celebration

Lindsey Vonn (USA)

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame on Tuesday issued the following press release on Lindsey Vonn attending this year’s Hall of Fame celebration on Saturday, Sept. 7:

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame is pleased to welcome Lindsey Vonn back to Vail for this year’s Hall of Fame Celebration. The celebration will honor Vonn and the inspiring Class of 2024 inductees Ross Anderson, Bjorn Erik Borgen, John McBride, and Sigurd Rockne, recognizing their significant contributions to Colorado snow sports.

“I spent most of my formative years in Colorado. It’s where I learned to ski Downhill, and is such a special place. I’m so excited to go back home and celebrate with friends and family.” says Olympic Champion and Entrepreneur Lindsey Vonn.

Throughout her illustrious career, Vonn achieved 82 World Cup victories, became the first American woman to win Olympic downhill gold, and redefined boundaries with numerous records. Her commitment to empowering girls is evident through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which provides camps, scholarships, and life-changing experiences for underserved young women.

Vonn has also been instrumental in the successful bid for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. As the Chief of Athlete Experience on the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games Governing Board, Vonn played a crucial role in advocating for the needs of athletes and their families. Her insights and experience were invaluable in shaping the vision for the 2034 Games.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame looks forward to honoring and celebrating all that Lindsey Vonn has done for our industry on Saturday, September 7 at 3 pm at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado. This event is open to the public. We invite you to join us for an inspiring evening.

Secure your tickets today for the event: https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/shop/2024celebrationtix

Learn more about the Class of 2024: https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/blog/hofclass2024

You can also learn more about our Annual Award winners: https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/blog/2024awards