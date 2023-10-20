Nov. 7 coordinated election reminders from Vail, Eagle County

The Town of Vail and Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the Nov. 7 coordinated election:

The Vail Town Clerk’s office and Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s office are reminding Vail voters of several important election announcements and dates for the upcoming Coordinated Election on Nov. 7.

Ballots

Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters in Eagle County on Oct. 16. Voters who do not receive a ballot by Oct. 23 are encouraged to verify their voter registration information at www.govotecolorado.gov or to visit one of the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s offices in Eagle, Avon or El Jebel to pick up a ballot in person.

Voters may also request ballots be mailed by calling 970-328-8715; the deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 30. After Oct. 30, ballots must be picked up at an Eagle County Vote Center in person by the voter. Available services include voter registration, changes to registrations, accessible voting, in-person voting, ballot drop boxes and replacement ballots. Visit www.eaglecounty.us/coordinatedelection for more information.

In Vail, the Vote Center will be open at The Grand View on the top level of the Lionshead parking structure on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 7 (Election Day) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are also 24-hour ballot drop boxes throughout Eagle County including outside of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road W.

Voter Registration

Online registration: www.govotecolorado.gov

In-person registration: Visit one of the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s offices in Eagle, Avon or El Jebel. Beginning Oct. 30, visit any Eagle County Vote Center.

Eligibility requirements: Must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Colorado at least 22 days prior to Nov. 7, or no later than Oct. 16. Must also be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 7.

Election Day – Nov. 7, 2023

Ballots must be received by the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks do not count. Voters are welcome to return ballots early if they have completed voting.

Voters may return ballots to any Eagle County Vote Center or ballot box location. Ballots will also count if delivered to any Colorado county-controlled ballot box or vote center.

Those who choose to return by mail should do so no later than Oct. 30 to ensure the ballot is received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. To return by mail, affix one Forever stamp or 66 cents postage.

Town of Vail Ballot

In addition to local and statewide questions, the ballot for Vail’s electorate will include a town council election. Town of Vail residents will vote for four (4) council members at-large. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall be elected to four-year terms. The candidate receiving the next highest number of votes shall be elected to a two-year term. The ten candidates per the ballot order are as follows:

Scott McBride

Dave Chapin

Jack Bergey

Jonathan Josef Staufer

Brian Sipes

Christine Santucci

John B. Rediker

Sam Biszantz

Dave Tucker

Reid Phillips

For more information on Vail’s election, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2460 or visit www.vailgov.com/election.

