New Vail entertainment venue Chasing Rabbits to host Roaring 20s New Year’s bash

Chasing Rabbits, a new entertainment venue opening in Solaris Vail, recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party:

Chasing Rabbits, the unique entertainment venue in the heart of Vail Village, will host a Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve party complete with live entertainment, a champagne toast, and more. The party will offer guests the first official look at the new nightlife venue in Vail, with a celebration fit for the occasion.

Guests are invited to dress in 1920s attire (or dress to impress) while they enjoy craft cocktails and entertainment from ETHNO of Thievery Corporation and Fort Knox Five, and prohibition inspired entertainment including burlesque dancers, magicians, tarot card readers, contortionists, and more.

Tickets are available for $225 per person and includes entry to the party as well as passed appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. The New Year’s Eve party will take place from 9pm to 2am.

With its impeccable design and attention to detail, Chasing Rabbits is the first of its kind in Vail, let alone any ski resort. Guests will be intrigued by the venue’s unexpected twists and turns and will embark on a journey into the wee hours at Chasing Rabbits — a delightful distraction of bespoke experiences for dining, sipping, and playing.

LINK TO ROARING 20’s NEW YEAR’S EVE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-roaring-20s-tickets-428200197317

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.