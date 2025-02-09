New Town of Vail electric vehicle charging policy kicks in March 1

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a new pricing policy for town-operated electric vehicle charging stations that kicks in March 1:

The Town of Vail will implement a new pricing policy at town-operated electric vehicle charging stations starting March 1. The pricing is designed to cover the cost of operations and also reflects an increase in electricity costs during peak demand hours.

At the beginning of the month, users of Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations will see a 20 cents per kilowatt hour charge during regular hours, and a 30 cents per kilowatt hour charge during the 4 to 9 p.m. peak period. The town’s Level 3 fast chargers will see a price increase to 25 cents per kilowatt hour with 4 to 9 p.m. peak pricing at 35 cents per kilowatt hour. Additionally, users will be required to unplug and move their vehicles when done charging to ensure continued access to the stations by other users.

“This pricing model balances the town’s need for cost recovery while keeping the expense of fueling an electric vehicle low and helping the town meet its environmental goals,” said Cameron Millard, the town’s Clean Energy Specialist.

For more information, contact Millard at 970-477-3467 or at cmillard@vail.gov.