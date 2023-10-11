New Colorado ski history book told through Colorado Snowsports Museum’s photo archive

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame recently issued the following press release on launching its new book, “Skiing in Colorado”, on Oct. 30:

Skiing in Colorado evolved from a transportation necessity to a world-class recreational pursuit. The first documented use of skis in Colorado occurred in the winter of 1859. As the popularity of the activity grew, ski resorts opened throughout the state. After World War II, Colorado saw a boom in the industry along with advancements in equipment, lifts, and safety; the development of ski schools; and the opening of new ski areas. This volume includes photographs from the Colorado Snowsports Museum that illustrate and celebrate the history of skiing in Colorado.

Spearheading this book project, Dana Mathios, curator and director of collections with the Museum, was able to take the preservation work done since 1975 and meld it with photos donated to the institution to curate a glimpse of what skiing in Colorado was and continues to be. If not for the tireless hours saving newspaper clippings, writing biographies, completing donation records, collecting photos, managing metadata, and more – this book could not have been created. Mathios gives special thanks to the archivists, collections managers, curators, and volunteers of the Museum’s past. Largely, she let the photos drive the narrative of this exciting new book.

Dana Mathios goes on to explain, “The Colorado Snowsports Museum has a vast collection of photographs, many of which have not seen much light of day. It was important for me to let these photos tell the story and guide what history was told like that of the 10th Mountain Division, adaptive ski history, the National Ski Patrol, lost resorts, and women’s role in ski history.”

The 128-page book includes 160 black and white photos covering over 30 ski areas and over 10 ski clubs. In addition, the book pays homage to the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame including over 100 inductees from this prestigious and longstanding institution as well as many other ski pioneers.

To purchase copies of the book, please stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, Colorado or visit their website at www.snowsportsmuseum.org. The book will also be available in stores like Barnes & Noble, Costco, Walgreens, and more. To purchase copies to sell, please contact Ashley Childers at achilders@arcadiapublishing.com.

About the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame:

Founded in 1975 and located in Vail, Colorado, our mission is to celebrate Colorado snow sports by telling stories that educate and inspire others to seek adventure. The priceless artifacts we collect and display tell the story of the birth, rise and explosion of skiing and snowboarding in Colorado. The Museum features displays including Climb to Glory about the 10th Mountain Division, Vail’s DNA, The Colorado Snowboard Archive, and The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame, among many others. Learn more and consider supporting the Museum by becoming a member: www.snowsportsmuseum.org.